By Chris King, Sports Editor —

In today’s tech savvy society, almost everyone has access to a smart phone or a tablet with the capability of downloading applications. Despite the constant distractions of smart phones and tablets, the applications on these devices can help guide you through the semester.

In no particular order, here are 10 apps to get you through the school year:

Mail

College is surrounded by receiving emails, sending emails and deleting emails so it’s crucial to stay on top of your email in order to know what’s going on around campus and in classes. Having your email on your smartphone is not only convenient but also necessary in order to be successful in college. Most professors use email as their main source of communication.

Social Media (Twitter, Instagram & Facebook)

Social media platforms can be a huge distraction while in class or trying to do homework. But, social media allows you to connect with your friends, family and people you meet in college. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook allows you to keep everyone in your life updated on your college experience.

GroupMe

Personally, I wasn’t aware of GroupMe until I got to college and I have been using it constantly over the past three years. GroupMe is a group-messaging app that allows the user to have a conversation with a large group of people in a very convenient format. Various student groups and organizations around campus use GroupMe as their main source of communication.

Blackboard

Download the Blackboard app right away if you haven’t already. Blackboard allows you to access all your class materials and information that has been posted on UTC Learn by your professor. The Blackboard app will be your best friend throughout your college experience.

Uber

If you’re ever in need of a ride throughout the semester, Uber will be your chauffeur. Uber is a very popular app especially on college campuses. Uber charges a fare based on the distance of your trip and the prices tend to be cheaper than calling a taxi.

Waze

Throughout the semester, if you ever go on a road trip, download Waze. Waze is a navigation app that allows the user to view alternate routes in order to avoid traffic, construction and reported police officers along the interstate. I used to use Google Maps until I was introduced to Waze. I would highly recommend using Waze the next time you’re driving a long distance.

Music (Apple Music, Spotify or SoundCloud)

I think music is a necessity in order to survive college. Music gives you mental break from all the studying and homework. A few popular music apps are Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud. I personally favor Apple Music over Spotify and SoundCloud but they’re all popular and successful music apps.

Reminders

Setting reminders is the key to success in college. If you don’t already have a reminders app on your smartphone, download one now. I constantly find myself setting reminders for myself throughout the semester so I don’t forget about key dates and assignments.

Google Drive

Google Drive is a very handy app. Google drive allows the user to store files in the cloud for easy access and share files across all devices. I personally use Google Drive constantly on my laptop and smartphone. Google Drive is perfect for working on group projects and sharing notes with a classmate.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is an application that I would recommend downloading towards the end of your junior year. LinkedIn is a social networking app specifically geared towards the business community. The purpose of LinkedIn is to establish a network of professionals that you have connected with throughout your professional career.