10 best episodes of “Parks and Recreation” ever

By Sylvia Shipman, Assistant Features Editor–

It’s spring break, and I’m assuming that not everyone is relaxing at the beach. And even if you are at the beach, the cold front may be keeping you indoors. So, I bet lots of UTC students are watching Netflix this week. That’s why I’m going to list my ten favorite “Parks and Recreation” episodes.

10. Lil Sebastian (Season 3 Episode 16)

This episode always makes me smile because what city would have a vigil that extravagant for a horse? Pawnee, of course. It also includes Ron getting his eyebrows burnt off and Andy’s “5,000 Candles in the Wind” song.

9. Stakeout (Season 2 Episode 2)

Long before the days of Ben Wyatt, Leslie’s love interest was a character played by Louis C.K. He’s the reason this episode is on the list. That, and the fact someone planted marijuana in the community garden.

8. Pawnee Zoo (Season 2 Episode 1)

The cold open is the best part of the episode. I won’t ruin the surprise in case you haven’t seen it. Also, Leslie stages a marriage between two penguins and later finds out they were both boys. The town grows furious at knowing she staged a gay marriage. This episode also features the cougar/talk show host, Joann Calamezzo.

7. The Comeback Kid (Season 4 Episode 11)

This episode makes the list thanks to its amazing scene of the Parks and Recreation crew attempting to confidently walk across an ice rink, and falling every time.

6. The Wall (Season 6 Episode 14)

I went to high school in Brentwood, so I can relate to the ridiculous and boujee attitude of Eagleton. My favorite part is when they try to demolish the wall separating Pawnee and Eagleton. “THERE’S BEES!”

5. Indianapolis (Season 3 Episode 6)

This episode is so high on the list because of the scene where Leslie lists all the awful ways guys have broken up with her in the past. I watch it every time a boy has made me sad.

4. The Fight (Season 3 Episode 13)

Everything about this episode is amazing. April and Andy’s roleplaying, the different types of drunk everyone turns into, and the subsequent hangovers. College students can relate to so many scenes.

3. Pawnee Goddesses (Season 4 Episode 4)

Three words: TREAT. YO. SELF. This episode is iconic. It changed America forever. “Treat yo self” is now a universally-known concept, and those words have changed me for the better. I always pay extra for the guacamole at Chiptole now. I always buy the more expensive makeup now. This episode was my retail rebirth, but it will also be the death of me, which is why it doesn’t take the number one spot.

2. Time Capsule (Season 3 Episode 3)

While “Twilight” isn’t as strong of a pop culture reference as it was when this episode came out, a middle-aged man chaining himself to a pipe in Leslie’s office over her decision not to include the book in Pawnee’s time capsule is still hilarious. So is the public forum that follows. It shows the colorful variety of Pawnee citizens. I love the way the meeting spirals out of hand and turns into ten different time capsules for different subjects. “I don’t understand why the Bill of Rights goes in the official time capsule, but this painting of my dog goes in time capsule seven!”

1.Ron and Tammy Part II (Season 3 Episode 4)

Here it is: the best “Parks and Recreation” episode ever. Megan Mullaley, who plays Nick Offerman’s ex-wife while being his wife in real life, makes this episode. Her nasally voice and seductive tricks never fail to make me laugh. She’s terrifying, but at the same time I want to be her. She manages to get Ron’s life to spiral out of control every time. Plus, she gets him to wear dreadlocks. I can only hope to be someone’s kryptonite like her someday.