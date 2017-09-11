10 Reasons to take a Spontaneous Trip

By Grace Stafford, Assistant Features Editor—

Whether you’re getting away for the weekend or the week, there’s something special about going on a completely spontaneous, or at the least, unplanned, trip. Safety might urge you to book your lodging ahead of time, and that’s fine, but keep your itinerary open!

Here’s 10 reasons that you should take an unplanned, low-key trip:

Wanderlust – No matter how great Chattanooga is; everyone will get that pressing feeling of wanderlust at times. It doesn’t matter if it’s Atlanta or out to the west coast – just take that leap and get out of town for a bit!

Stepping outside Comfort Zones – Taking a random trip may seem daunting enough but keep taking risks and embracing the unfamiliar.

Friendship – Take a friend with you for safety and entertainment. You’ll learn a lot about your friends being in a new environment together for a while.

New People – Don’t be too closed off to meeting new people if you’re going with a friend. Meeting new, local people is part of the experience and will really immerse you in the area.

New Experiences – Of course, you will have cool experiences going on any trip, but stumbling upon cool things always feels more gratifying without extensively researching them prior.

No Stress – You can forget about the stress of school if only just for a weekend. Of course all that stress will come rolling back as soon as you get back to campus, but it’s always fun to pretend.

Being a Local, Not a Tourist – Ask your barista or AirBnb host for their favorite places to go. You’ll learn the best places off the beaten path and have a relaxing time doing so.

Saving Money – Avoid the tourist trap restaurants and attractions, and you’ll save a good deal of money. Walking around the city and stopping for drinks is an inexpensive traveling plan when compared to the alternatives.

Memories – You’ll surely create some great memories that you can tell as stories for years. Enjoy your time being young and without too many responsibilities.

Why not? – Lastly, why wouldn’t you take a random trip? You never know if you’ll find your future home or the love of your life, so just give it a shot.