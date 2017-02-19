10 Reasons You Should Love Dogs

By Addie Whitlow, Features Editor–

A couple of weeks ago, the assistant features editor, Sylvia Shipman, wrote this same piece, titled “10 Reasons You Shouldn’t Hate Cats.” Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m all for not hating cats (I have two of them myself, and I love them a lot); however, I’m going to give you 10 reasons why you should love dogs to remind you just how awesome dogs are.

They’re always happy to see you: It doesn’t matter if you leave the house for five minutes, five hours or five days; your dog is always going to act like they haven’t seen you in years when you walk inside. Having someone who’s always happy to see you no matter what makes your day just a little bit better, and it makes going home something to look forward to.

They give you an excuse to get outside: Even if you’re not a huge fan of going outside, which many of us aren’t, a dog is a good reason to get out of the house. Whether it’s taking them on a day-long hiking trip or just walking them around your neighborhood, dogs love to go outside, and they’re good at motivating you to get of the house and experience the great outdoors, too.

They’re cute: Any dog is cute, and anyone who has a dog will argue that their dog is arguably the cutest. Whether it’s their droopy ears, their big brown eyes or their little paws, all dogs, no matter how big or small, are adorable.

They like to take naps: Almost any dog, regardless of age, appreciates the power of a good nap. Had a rough day of classes and want to take a mid-afternoon nap? No problem. Just pat the bed and your dog will more than likely jump right up and snooze with you.

They’re good for asking someone out on a date: I’d argue that no girl is going to turn you down if you ask her out with a dog in tow, and this could be the same for guys, too. Dogs are great ways to ask someone out on a date; they make you feel less nervous, and almost everyone loves dogs. They’re good for moral support, too.

They’re hilarious: Almost everyone has probably watched a dog do something so stupid that it becomes funny; my dog likes to chase her tail even though she mastered how to actually catch it a long time ago. Whether it’s running into a wall while chasing a tennis ball, tripping over their own feet while playing outside or falling asleep in some pretty strange places, most dogs have a good sense of humor and can easily give you a reason to laugh.

They’re soft: Almost any dog is soft to the touch, even those with short fur. While some dogs arguably have softer fur than others, petting almost any dog feels good on your hands, and they love to be pet, too, so it’s a win-win for both of you.

Petting dogs actually makes you happy: Studies have shown that when we pet dogs, it releases endorphins in our brains, which makes us feel happy and often less-stressed. As if you needed another reason to pet all the dogs, science has now given you one.

They can give you a sense of purpose: Often times, we may feel lonely in life. There are some days where we might not even feel like getting out of bed. It’s a crappy feeling, but having a dog gives you a reason to get out of bed because someone who can’t feed or walk themselves needs you to take care of them, and they’ll never let you forget that they love you, even when you’re sad or having a bad day.