10 things I want for Valentine’s Day

By Alina Hunter-Grah, News Editor —

A couple of weeks before Christmas, I gave the ten things I wanted for Christmas. This included a wonderful variety of things that would warm my soul. I did actually end up receiving one of them – the couch. And even though I didn’t get it because of my list ( it’s just a conveniently timed hand-me-down), I figured maybe a Valentine’s Day list could bring about the same kind of magic.

Just like last time, feel free to drop off any generosities at the Echo Office in the UC.

Flowers — Okay, I know this is SUCH a lame way to start out this list. But anyone who knows me knows how much I love flowers. So, this wouldn’t be a list from me without ‘flowers’ at the top. Peonies are my favorite, but since they’re not in season yet, handpicked daffodils or heirloom roses will suffice. Mani/Pedi — There are so many upsides to these. It’s a foot rub, a hand rub, a back rub (from the massage chair) and confidence boost all in one. My nails look good and I feel good. This is a good choice. Some homemade soup — Bruh. Yes. If my boyfriend showed up to my apartment with some chicken noodle soup or some vegetable soup, I’d be very happy. Ben and Jerry’s — No, this doesn’t have anything to do with my relationship status. But I think everyone can agree that this is great and is a worthy Valentine’s Day gift. (The Liz Lemon Greek yogurt one is my favorite by the way.) A petal bath — By a petal bath, I do mean the whole shabang. I’m talking about the bath bomb with the flower petals, champagne, some candles and some Netflix. Now, to the men out there reading this: yes, this is really stereotypical and cheesy. But, there is NO girl who doesn’t want this. Even if they say they don’t because they’re ‘not like the other girls’, they do and they’re lying to your face. If you want to really score some points with your girl, this is it. This is also best paired with a mani/pedi before the bath and homemade soup after. A foot rub — I know that I already mentioned this above under Mani/Pedi, but this is a lot nicer if it comes from a loved one. Baked goods — Any kind as long as they’re baked at home. A little effort goes a long way in my book. Plus this is super cute when coupled with Netflix and comfy pajamas. Groceries — How nice would it be if someone was just like, “Here babe, I’ll buy your food for the week so you don’t have to live off of rice and turkey sandwiches,” especially if said grocery shopping trip included a tub of ice cream? Very nice is the answer. Chocolate covered fruit — HINT: Cut the tops off of some strawberries and soak them in Sprite for 24 hours before dunking in chocolate. It makes the strawberries extra sweet and juicy. Honestly, just a cute note — I have a drawer in my bedside table where I keep every nice note anyone has written me in the past few years. It’s really nice to have on days when I’ve been down in the dumps. It’s a gift that keeps on giving.

Finally, let it be noted that each of these items can either stand on their own or be mixed with other items. The more you combine, the better.