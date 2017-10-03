10 Things to do during homecoming week that aren’t homecoming related

By Kirsten Raper, News Editor —

As much as I love UTC and no matter how much Mocs spirit I have, homecoming just isn’t my thing. Because of this, and the fact that I’m sure that I’m not alone (at least I hope), I have complied a list of things that you can do instead of going to homecoming related events.

Study- Let’s get the most obvious and boring one out of the way. Midterms are coming up, which means most students have tons of tests to be studying for and papers to be writing. This has to be on the list, even though I’m sure I’ll still end up procrastinating and putting everything off until last minute. Go to a haunted house- Even though it’s only the beginning of October, it’s never to early to go to a haunted house. Some local ones include the Haunted Cavern and the Haunted Barn. Watch scary movies- Going along with the same idea as the second point on this list, October is the perfect month for binge watching movies. Some of my favorites include: Get Out, The Shining, Pet Sematary, The Babadook and IT (both the original from 1990 and the 2017 remake). Seriously, though, if you haven’t seen the new version of IT, you should probably get on that. Go to a concert- On Oct. 6, The Weeks, a southern rock band from Nashville, will be playing at the Revelry Room, and if you haven’t heard of their music before or seen them live, then you should definitely check them out. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show, and I’ve seen them live enough times to say that you won’t be disappointed. Go to a music festival- similar to number four on this list, from Oct. 6-7, you can catch the 3 Sisters Festival of bluegrass music at Ross’s Landing and hear tons of live music. This year’s lineup includes Molly Tuttle, The Stray Birds, Bryan Sutton and more. Click here for more information. Go to the corgi parade- Does this one even need explaining? Witness tons of corgi in cute costumes take over St. Elmo on Oct. 3. Visit the Chattanooga River Market- Oct. 7 will be your last chance to check out the array of music, arts and crafts that the River Market has to offer. Go on a bike ride- On Oct. 7, RiverRocks Chattanooga will be hosting a “Mountain to Town” guided downhill bike tour that will go from Lookout Mountain and eventually through the Tennessee Riverwalk and downtown Chattanooga. Go to the Chattanooga Zoo- This one even has a student discount that will make the experience even better. Wine Over Water- This four-day festival will take place from Oct. 5-8 on the Walnut Street Bridge. The main event; however, will be on Oct. 7, where you can taste over 100 different wines from around the world. For more information visit their website.