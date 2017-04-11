New 15 in 4 model to promote on-time graduation

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor­ —

Tuition for future students could look a little different if the university decides to implement the “15 in 4” tuition model.

The model, which is currently only in the proposal phase, would require students to take and pay for a minimum amount of 15 credit hours, instead of the current 12 hours, per semester in hopes of getting them to graduate in four years.

“If you do the math, if you just take 12 hours, you can’t graduate in four years,” said Richard Brown, executive vice chancellor of finance and operations. “If you can graduate in four years and avoid that fifth year, you can save thousands of dollars and you can get into the workforce much quicker.”

If enacted, the model would most likely be introduced in either Fall 2018 or 2019. The plan would only affect incoming freshmen and transfer students, and not students who are currently enrolled at the time of its inception.

Under this model, students who take more than the 15 hours would not be required to pay more money, and student fees would still be charged at the 12 credit hour rate. The exact amount students would have to pay at the 15 hour cap has still not been determined.

Tyler Forrest, assistant vice chancellor for budget and financial services, said, “You’ll pay for those extra three hours at the existing credit hour rate or at a rate inflated by a higher education price index inflation figure, which this coming year we expect to be around two percent.”

Brown said the extra money that the university would receive as a result of this model would go toward making sure students get the classes they need.

“We’re going to invest in new courses, additional professors to make sure there are no road blocks where you cannot finish in four years,” Brown said. “We’re also talking about investing in academic advisers, so you get a clear path to completion of your degree program and then an additional investment in scholarships to support students through the process.”

There are a lot of details that still need to be worked out before the model can be introduced, like how students would be affected if they have majors like engineering, which requires more than 120 hours to graduate or if they come to UTC with college credit from dual enrollment or advanced placement classes.

“We, as an institution, would never penalize those students,” said Forrest.

Both Brown and Forrest have talked about this model at SGA and Freshman Senate, and they said the student feedback they have gotten so far has helped them with this process.

“The feedback, honestly, has been more valuable than anything we’ve done because we understand too that students are the ones whose boots are on the ground. They’re the ones who are registering for classes and going through advising. They know what works and what doesn’t,” said Forrest.

UTK currently uses the “15 in 4” model; however, Brown, Forrest, and Kelsey Weaver, SGA President, said that because it was only introduced in 2013, there would not be any statistics to determine how it is working over there until next year. It takes four years to completely phase the model into the system.

For more information on the “15 in 4” model, or for students who simply want to give their feedback, email Richard Brown at richard-brown@utc.edu or Tyler Forrest at tyler-forrest@utc.edu.