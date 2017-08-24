University’s budget and tuition increase for 2017-2018

Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor —

A new school year means a new budget. Here’s a look at the proposed 2018 University fiscal year budget.

The highlight of the 2018 fiscal year budget, which runs from fall of 2017 to the summer of 2018, is a record-low tuition increase. Undergraduate tuition had a 30-year-low increase of 1.4 percent. Tuition at UTC has been setting a record low increase each of the last three years.

“The state is really looking at access to public higher education for letting students in and helping them graduate,” said Richard Brown, executive vice chancellor for finance and operations. “We are supporting [the drive to 55 initiative], but you have to have access to college and keeping tuition low and reasonable helps that.”

The low increase in tuition rates is an effect of financial support in the form of appropriations from the state. This year, the state appropriations increased by 8.9 percent, leading to approximately $4 million in aid for UTC. Tyler Forrest, associate vice chancellor for budget and financial services, said that this year’s appropriation was a very substantial amount for the University.

In addition to a low percentage increase in tuition, housing costs did not increase for the 2018 fiscal year. Previously, housing rates usually increased by 3 percent each year, according to Forrest. It’s important to note that the new West Campus Housing Complex is not included in this year’s budget. That will be included in the 2019 fiscal year budget when the University begins paying on the $75 million loan for that building.

Among other things, the University is looking to increase the amount paid to faculty and staff. Dr. Brown said the University wants to ensure that UTC has strong teachers to provide quality instruction.

“We must continue to invest in [professors],” Brown said. “Unless we keep our faculty and staff paid at a competitive level, we might lose some of those folks.”

This year, the University has a 3 percent compensation pool to award professors performing at the highest levels, according to Brown.

Compensation for faculty and staff is the largest amount of expenditures for the budget at UTC. The 2018 fiscal year budget is expecting $179.6 million in revenues from education and auxiliary services. Of that, $114.8 will be paid out in salaries and benefits to University faculty and staff and auxiliary staff. Like tuition, state appropriations helped aid in the cost of salaries this year.

The University is projecting to spend all but about $66,000 in the 2018 fiscal year. However, this number is used as a control number in most cases to ensure that the University stays within its budget. Leftover funds are moved into the fund balance, an account which acts as the University’s “rainy day” fund that is used to purchase technology for new buildings, pay for building upgrades or repair building damages if the University’s insurance is inapplicable.

“We think that we are in a strong financial position here at the University,” Dr. Brown said. “[Tyler and I] were marveling at how well deans, directors and department heads managed their budgets.”

Forrest said that the school really tries to squeeze every dollar.