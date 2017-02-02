“Art is for Lovers” offers alternative way to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Emma Culp, Chattanooga, Tenn. – If you and your loved one are looking for an alternative way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, then think about experiencing the magic of local artwork at the Chattanooga Workspace.

On Friday, Feb. 3, The Chattanooga Workspace will be hosting, “Open Studio Night – Art is for Lovers.” This event comes at no cost and will feature original works of art for you and your special someone to experience. Handmade valentine designs will be available for attendees for purchase as well as original pieces from the artists.

This event is family-friendly, encouraging all to come out and experience original works of art and to gain some insight on the artistic process of each piece. This event is hosted on the first Friday of every month by the Chattanooga Workspace, allowing artist to open up their work and give some of the behind-the-scenes process to the community. The event will also feature d’oeuvres provided by local caterer Dish T’Pass.

As Valentine’s day approaches, grab your loved one and head over to “Open Studio Night – Art is for Lovers” at the Chattanooga Workspace this Friday.

The cost is free, and the event will be held at the Chattanooga Workspace on Feb. 3 from 5:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit chattanoogaworkspace.com.