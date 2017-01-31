Men’s tennis falls to in-state foe Belmont

By Anthony Sigismond — Staff Writer

CHATTANOOGA — The men’s tennis team welcomed in-state rival Belmont to town and was defeated 5-2 Sunday at the Strang-Voges Tennis Center on the campus of McCallie High School.

Coming off a narrow loss to Austin Peay the day before, the Mocs got off to a sluggish start losing both doubles matches before wrapping up the day with two victories in singles competition. Freshman Niklas Gerdes, Geestland, Germany., made his debut at No. 1 and defeated Cedric Dejacquier, who was first team All-OVC a year ago for the Bruins. Along with Gerdes, Simon Bustamante, Guayaquil, Ecuador., picked up a point for the Mocs with his win at No. 4.

“Today was a test for our guys,” said head coach Carlos Garcia. “I knew there were going to be some unanswered questions bouncing back after playing a late match last night. We saw the effects of that in doubles, but give credit to Belmont because you got to give credit to the point when the point is due.”

With one doubles match going unfinished, Chattanooga dropped both matches on the day after the combo of Gerdes and Nic Wilson, Bristol, Tenn., fell 6-1 at No.1. Bustamante and Paul LaHue, Memphis, Tenn., also dropped their match at No. 3 losing 6-4.

The Bruins continued to dominate after picking up wins in singles with straight set victories at No. 2, 3 and 6. After Derrick Brown, Marrietta, Ga., lost a close one at No. 5 in three sets (4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8)), UTC rounded out the day with strong performances against the Nashville team.

Gerdes won in straight sets (6-2, 6-4) over Dejacquier before Bustamante battled to defeat Zak Khan in three sets (4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9)) at No. 4. The freshmen delivered the only points of the day.

“It was great to play a No. 1,” said Gerdes who picked up his first collegiate win. “It was a great pleasure from the guys to let me play at No. 1 in my freshman year. But that’s why I am here is to get the big challenges. I want to be a professional after this so I love these types of matches and I am ready to fight for them every time.”

Chattanooga fell to 0-4 on the season, but despite that the future seems bright for Coach Garcia’s team moving forward. With multiple young guys getting their chance to play early inside the Top-6, UTC looks to keep building off every performance.

“It was exciting to see my freshman Niklas Gerdes win at No.1,” said Garcia. “That is not an easy task for a young kid. Simon Bustamante at No. 4 had a great weekend and I do like this team. They are fighting and they are giving all they got so I think if we stay the course good things will happen.”

The Mocs have their next chance at redemption when they square off against Tennessee Tech Friday at 6 p.m. at the Racquet Club in Hixson.

Contact Anthony Sigismond at fjw398@mocs.utc.edu or follow him on Twitter @ASigismondUTC