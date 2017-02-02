Electric car rental service to help stranded students

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer —

Students may have wondered what those electric cars and outlets are doing on Vine Street. These cars are a part of an electric car-sharing program called Green Commuter and can be easily used by students living on campus.

Green Commuter is one of the first electric vehicle ride programs in the U.S. Owner and founder, Gustavo Occhiuzzo, said that he wanted to develop Green Commuter because in his home of Los Angles, vanpool is very popular. Vanpool is when a group of co-workers lease a van every day because of long commutes. However, Occhiuzzo realized that with vanpool, there were two big inefficiencies.

“One is the use of gasoline vehicles; they are very polluting,” Occhiuzzo said. “So, I decided to use zero emission vehicles. The second inefficiency is that the vehicles were very under-utilized. The vehicle was used only ten hours a week. So, I decided to repurpose the vehicle in the non-commuting hours [by creating] a car share.”

Green Commuter is Chattanooga’s only car share because there was of a grant that provided funding for an electric car share. Green Commuter has also partnered with CARTA, Prova Group and TVA which paved the way for the service to materialize. Green Commuter is also now expanding into Los Angeles.

Members can rent a vehicle on an as-needed basis and pay only for the time they reserve. Green Commuter pays for the electricity, insurance, parking, car washing and maintenance.

To rent a car, you have to find a car close to you, use the app to make a reservation and unlock it with your smartphone. All car locations are on the app and will show those available and closest to you. With 20 Nissan Leaf cars and 12 charging stations, Green Commuter can be used throughout Chattanooga.

The initial application is $25 which covers a driving record background check. The rental rate is $7 an hour and $45 a day.

With a minimum age requirement of 18, students can also use Green Commuter. Occhiuzzo says that the program would be ideal for students because “it is like owning your own car without the hassle.”

“The number one thing with the car share is having the convenience of having a car available to you without the burden of ownership,” said Occhiuzzo.

Occhiuzzo also hopes that the car share would help with more than just transportation issues.

“The fact that a lot of people will be sharing the same vehicle means that we will need less parking spaces and the money can go to things like housing and classrooms,” Ochiuzzo said. “Plus, students are happier when they find a space rather than being frustrated looking for one. It’s a win-win. On top of that, there are environmental benefits because we use zero emission vehicles and more than likely the person using our vehicles will be replacing a gasoline vehicle.”

Students also believe that the program could be helpful.

Avery Cowan, a sophomore from Brentwood, Tenn,. thinks Green Commuter would be a good idea for a variety of reasons.

“I didn’t even have a car on campus last year, and now that I do I barely use it,” Cowan said. “Gas has been really expensive too and with me being an engineering student, I’m too busy with school to get a job.”

Javier Martinez, a senior from Gallatin, Tenn., said he has to wait until there isn’t a lot of people on campus to leave with his car because there may be no spaces to park when he comes back. He believes that he could use Green Commuter as an alternative.

“I park for free so it’s hard to find parking anywhere on campus,” Martinez said. “Especially for me since I have to find a parallel spot because those are the only ones that are free on campus. I mean, it’s hard regardless if you have a pass or not.”