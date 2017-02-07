New changes to parking policies will affect students

By Kirsten Raper, Co-Assistant News Editor—

Several changes to parking will soon take place that will affect the university and the city of Chattanooga as a whole.

Campus Parking

Starting Fall 2017, Auxiliary Services will put boots on cars if the owner is a repeat parking offender who owes $50 or more in tickets.

Warning signs will be placed on the offender’s car so that they know the boot is there and so that they do not try to drive with boot in place.

Michelle Prince, director of parking, and David Seidel, assistant director of parking, said that there are some advantages to putting the boots on cars.

“One of the benefits of using the boot over towing is that students will still have access to the inside of their vehicles. Once you tow a car it’s gone, so this new procedure will allow people to still have access to their school supplies, medication, or anything else like that that they may have in their vehicles,” said Seidel.

“Another benefit that we see for the student population is that throughout the semester some students rack up a large amount of tickets, and then at the end of the semester these students are hit with a brick wall that prevents them from registering for the next semester. This causes a little bit of a panic because students are trying to register for classes, but they can’t because they didn’t take care of their tickets. Our intention is to stop someone mid semester and tell them take care of this and stop parking illegally. We want to make sure everyone is on the same page,” said Seidel.

Prince said, “It is also a cheaper alternative than towing. The tow company is going to take your vehicle to who knows where and charge you daily fees until you can pay them off. The boot at least just stops you in your tracks.”

Prince also said that this new procedure will help students who purchase parking passes for reserved lots because it will ensure that they will be able to park in the spot that they pay for without having to worry about someone else illegally parking in it.

Prince said that the reason boots are being implemented into the parking program is because campus parking has gotten a little out of control.

“If you look at our APA guidelines, which are on our website, we already had, for many years, the ability to boot and tow. It had not been being adhered to and things have gotten kind of out of hand. This is just a way to get the system back under control,” she said.

Seidel said that he believes the boot method will be very effective at smoothing out the parking situation.

“I think it will be very effective because once you don’t have access to your vehicle, it’s a real attention getter. It’s going to be a culture change,” he said.

Seidel said that Auxiliary Services will be communicating these changes with students as much as possible before these changes take place.

“We plan on sending out multiple emails. Right now, our communication plan is to go to different organization groups to make sure that they’re not caught off guard with these changes. Once we are done with that process we will send out emails and there will be other forms of communication as well,” said Seidel.

Seidel said that there are still some parts of the new changes that need to be worked out, such as what happens if a student needs a boot taken off during the weekend. He said, though, that the actual removal process will be fast and in some instances, will not take more than 10 minutes after the student pays his or her fees.

Before the boot can be taken off the vehicle, the owner must pay off their tickets plus an additional $20 fee for the boot removal.

Chattanooga Parking

Parking downtown may get a little easier in the future with help of a parking study being conducted by Atlanta based company Nelson Nygaard Consulting Associates.

The study will take place over the next six months and is expected to be finished by mid-summer. It will cost $250,000 and will be funded by the Lyndhurst and Benwood Foundations, Erlanger, UTC, and other stakeholders as well.

Joel Mann, senior associate for Nelson Nygaard Consulting Associates, spoke on Jan. 30 at River City Company about goal of the study.

“Our primary goal is to work with CARTA and River City to collect information about current parking; where parking supply is located, both on and off street, as well as where the demand for parking is. We will be measuring levels of parking use throughout the typical weekday and on Saturday.” said Mann.

Mann said that Nelson Nygaard will also be looking at factors that may contribute to future parking demands.

“We’re not just looking at a snapshot of today, but we are also thinking about what’s coming in the future and planning for that,” said Mann.

Mann said that as of right now, it is unclear of how the parking situation will be fixed, but he said that the solution could include a new parking garage or new parking lots. He said that the company wants to make sure that if these concepts become reality that they make the right suggestions of where these things should be placed.

Mann said, though, that one problem they will absolutely be looking at is the cost of parking downtown.

“We will certainly be looking at the price of parking as one of the many factors that goes into decision making for parking and management. It is highly possible that we will be making recommendations relating to price,” said Mann.

The first stage of the study includes Nelson Nygaard meeting with different stakeholders to understand the exact problem that is occurring with parking. After this step, Nelson Nygaard will analyze the information they acquire from these stakeholders so that they can address the challenges and suggest recommends to fix them.

As for why Chattanooga was chosen for the study, Mann says it is unique that Chattanooga is a walkable city.

“One thing that makes Chattanooga special is the close proximity of visitor destinations with a pretty large university campus and a large business district on the other said. To have all of those in walking distance with each other makes it special,” said Mann.

The area that the study will be looking at goes from the downtown area near the Tennessee River to the Southside neighborhoods and from US 27 to Central Avenue. The area that is being looked at includes UTC.