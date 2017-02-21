Nashville-based duo Muddy Magnolias to jam at the Revelry Room

By Grace Stafford, Staff Writer — The Revelry Room welcomes the Muddy Magnolias, a band that blends the sounds of city-dwellers and rural inhabitants alike.

The Muddy Magnolias are a Nashville-based band with a rounded American sound. Singers Jessy Wilson and Kallie North bring different elements to the Muddy Magnolias and have thus created a sound all their own.

Wilson was born and raised in Brooklyn and has been involved in music her entire life. She attended a performing arts school and began as a backup singer for Alicia Keys as a high school student. Wilson went on to work with John Legend for four years who mentored her and developed her skills in songwriting and recording.

North is truly Southern and, like Wilson, has been passionate about music since childhood. North was born in Texas and then moved to the Mississippi Delta with her husband. She began writing songs while living there.

Both Wilson and North moved to Nashville in hopes of expanding their creativity and opportunities. The two met while living there and soon decided to produce a record together.

“Wilson and North blend these two world on the record and during their shows,” said Chip Dorsch, the Muddy Magnolia’s manager.

Muddy Magnolia’s first album, “Broken People,” was released in October of 2016. The record blends the pair’s sound to create one that is wholly American.

North contributes a country twang, and Wilson brings a soulful R&B element. The two, combined over their shared backgrounds of gospel and blues, have crafted a unique sound that appeals to a wide variety of listeners. Dorsch defined their sound as “Southern soul and rock ‘n’ roll.”

“You can expect a high spirited, energetic set with gospel, blues, soul and rock at the Revelry Room,” said Dorsch.

The Muddy Magnolia’s concert at the Revelry Room is on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The doors open at 8 p.m. and the concert starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and at the door.