Softball: Mocs compete at Citrus Classic

By Trevon Wiggins, Staff Writer —

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team went 1-4 in the Diamond 9 Citrus Classic at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. The Mocs are now 6-13 overall, and will head to Charleston, S.C., to participate in the Holy City Showdown next weekend. Here’s a recap of the Moc’s weekend.

Friday Game 1 recap win against Bryant 5-2

The Mocs would not get their first run until the bottom of the second when the bases were loaded for sophomore Alyssa Coppinger, who batted a run to the left-side on a fielder’s choice. They would then extend their lead to 3-0 after a two-out, two-run double from sophomore Amanda Beltran. In the top of the fourth, the Bulldogs would get on the board on a single to center-field after a UTC fielding error allowed a runner to advance to third, cutting the UTC lead to 3-1.

UTC would finish the rest of the game on a 2-1 run to earn a 5-2 victory against Bryant.

Payten Price (4-7) earned the win with a complete game, allowing six hits, two runs (both earned) while striking out five.

Friday Game 2 recap loss against FIU 10-2

In the second game of the day, the Mocs grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single from junior Ashley Conner. Unfortunately for the Mocs, they saw the lead disappear in the home half of the first.

FIU plated nine unanswered runs over the first four innings to extend to an overwhelming 9-1 lead before the Mocs would score again. On the top of the fifth UTC scored again thanks to another Connor single, but ended up surrendering the mercy-rule run to the Panthers in the bottom half of the inning, finishing the game as a 10-2 loss. The Mocs would finish the first day of the Citrus Classic at 1-1.

Alex Connell (1-3) suffered the loss for Chattanooga as she tossed 2.1 innings, allowing six hits, seven runs (six earned) while striking out three.

Saturday Game 1 recap loss against Boston College 8-0

In the top of the first, the Eagles would bolt to a quick 4-0 lead recording four hits in-a-row and six for the inning, pushing across four runs while leaving three on base. Boston College wouldn’t stop there adding a run in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth to extend to an 8-0 lead.

The Mocs only registered three hits in the game, all singles, with two of them coming from junior J.J Hamill and the third from sophomore Emma Sturdivant. UTC committed two errors on defense.

Payten Price (4-8) took the loss in the circle as she went 3.0 innings, allowed nine hits, seven runs (six earned) while striking out three.

Saturday Game 2 recap loss against Charlotte 9-1

UTC would get on the board first in the top of the third inning when they loaded the bases before an Ashley Conner walk plated a run to give UTC a 1-0 lead. That would be the only run of the game for Chattanooga.

The 49ers would respond in the bottom of the third with five hits on four runs that included a fielding error by the Mocs. Charlotte would score three more runs in the fifth to prompt the lead to 8-1 and scored the game-clinching run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to an RBI double.

UTC would compile five hits as five different players (Amy Lewis, J.J Hamill, Aly Walker, Sturdivant and Brook Womack) recorded a hit a piece.

Payten Price (4-9) took the loss for Chattanooga as she went 5.0 innings, allowed 12 hits, nine runs (seven earned) while striking out four in 104 pitches.

Sunday loss to Notre Dame 9-1

In the final day of the Citrus Classic, the Mocs played as the home team against Notre Dame. Chattanooga would allow eight first inning runs, four ND hits while committing three errors. Of the eight runs, seven were unearned to freshman starting pitcher Payton Price.

The 8-0 deficit would be insurmountable as UTC only recorded two hits on the day with one being a solo home-run in the second inning from senior Jesslyn Stockard. The run was Stockard’s second of the year, which made it an 8-1 game. The Fighting Irish scored their final run in the third on an RBI single to center.

Price (4-10) took the loss for Chattanooga as she lasted only 0.1 of an inning, allowing four hits, eight runs (one earned) while facing ten batters.

Upcoming Schedule | Holy City Showdown (Charleston, S.C.)

Friday, March 10 – vs. Robert Morris (PA) 11:00am

Friday, March 10 – vs. North Carolina 6:00pm

Saturday, March 11 – vs. UMass Lowell 9:00am

Saturday, March 11 – at College of Charleston 3:30pm

Sunday, March 12 – vs. Northern Kentucky 9:30am