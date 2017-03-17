Chattanooga River Market provides opportunity to support local artists

By Isabella Patta, Staff Writer — What better way than to spend a Saturday supporting local artists? Chances are, there is none. The season of local markets will start this Saturday and will feature items you will add to your wish list if you don’t decide to buy them immediately.

The Chattanooga River market opens Saturday, March 18 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 7. Vendors will sell their products from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza.

Steve Brehm, operations manager at Public Markets, Inc., said, “We are expecting about 45 vendors [for Saturday], but it will fluctuate throughout the season.”

A few local businesses that will have booths set up on Saturday are The Rustic House, Divine Purity and Renegade Silver.

The Rustic House is a local candle company that was established in 2013. Founders Chelsea Cash and Emily Warr sell candle accessories, like wax melters, as well. Prices range from $5.99-21.99. To learn more about The Rustic House, view the website shoprustichouse.com.

Divine Purity is another vendor attending this season’s opening of the River Market. Divine Purity is a local business that was founded by Cassandra Tucker in 2014. Tucker sells products ranging from lotions to insect repellent, while only using pure and simple ingredients. Here’s the website: divinepuritynatural.com

Renegade Silver is a locally owned and established business. It started in 2015 by three women. Renegade Silver sells gold and silver jewelry, ranging from $6 to $84, according to their Etsy website. For more information on their history or to get a sneak peek on their products, check out the website: etsy.com/shop/RenegadeSilver

Other local and regional artists will sell jewelry, photography, clothing, woodworks and other items.

Jennifer Daniels will be playing music at the market.

Free yoga classes are held at 10 a.m. as well. Participants need to bring their own mats, and beginners are encouraged to join.

On April 28, the aquarium will have its 25th anniversary. The market will have additional booths, as well as additional musical entertainment for visitors to celebrate the aquarium’s birthday.

The Sunday market at the First Tennessee Pavilion will start again on April 29.

“This [River] market is different than our Sunday markets; the majority of visitors are aquarium or riverfront visitors,” Brehm said.

The Sunday market attracts locals with not just handmade goods, but also flowers, food, performances and more.