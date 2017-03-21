Club partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to help area youths

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer —

A new club on campus is providing students the opportunity to impact youth in the community through an affiliation with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

UTC BIGS pairs students with a child to mentor and serve as a good influence through their partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nationwide non-profit organization whose goal is to help all children reach their potential through professionally supported, one-to-one relationships with volunteer mentors.

Studies have shown that after just 18 months of children spending time with their Bigs, the Little Brothers and Little Sisters were less likely to begin using drugs and alcohol, less likely to skip class and less likely to act violently. They also found that the Littles were more confident of their performance in schoolwork and got along better with their families.

“We thought there was a lot of potential for UTC students to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, so we started a club so that students can participate in social and fundraising events as well as recruit for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Chattanooga,” said Kyle Anderson, a senior from Memphis and the club’s treasurer.

This is the club’s first semester at UTC and so are in the process of recruiting more students to help expand the club. Students can either become a BIG, or they can just become a member of the club and help with fundraising and recruitment.

“If students have a skill or an interest that they want to bring to the table, for example if you want some marketing experience, you can help the club with that or anything of that nature,” said Anderson. “We are looking for students who just want to get out and help others because research has shown that mentorship helps with youth immensely. We are just glad to be in this situation to help the kids out.”

UTC BIGS first big event will be a Bowling Bash at Southside Social on March 23 from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m. Entry to the event costs $25. All proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Those who are interested in becoming a club member or a Big should contact Kyle Anderson at snr377@mocs.utc.edu or look for the club tabling in the UC on Tuesdays. For more information about UTC BIGS, click here.