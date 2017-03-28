Students fear cuts to Pell Grant

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor—

Students who receive the Pell Grant can expect to see changes to their financial aid if President Donald Trump’s proposed budget passes.

Trump’s budget plan suggests cutting $3.9 billion from the Pell Grant, which most low-income students receive to help pay for college.

The Michigan Daily reported that at a rally in Nashville on March 15, Trump said his budget plan aims to cut programs that are redundant and non effective.

“(The budget will lower) costs to the taxpayer by reducing or eliminating funding for programs that are not effective, that duplicate other efforts or that do not serve national needs,” Trump said at the rally.

Students at UTC believe that pulling the funding for the Pell Grant could affect them in a negative way and make college even more difficult to afford.

“I think it could seriously affect students,” said Madison Witt, a sophomore from Cookeville. “I know that if I didn’t have the Pell Grant, then I wouldn’t be going to school right now.”

Witt said that cutting the Pell Grant could also affect how many students go to college.

“I think universities will definitely see a decline in how many students are able to go. The university already costs so much to attend, and while this is not the most expensive college in Tennessee, it still costs quite a bit,” Witt said.

Witt said that if this budget passes, it could not only affect how many students attend, but how many good students attend.

“Colleges would see a decline in how many students, how many good students, attend. There are students who have a 3.4 GPA and are still having trouble paying for college,” Witt said.

Unlike Witt, Elizabeth Murphy, a junior from Memphis, does not receive the Pell Grant; however, Murphy agrees that it will end up hurting students who rely on it.

“If you can’t afford an education, then you can’t support yourself in the future, and we already have the most expensive colleges in the world,” Murphy said.

Murphy also said that people need more ways to be able to afford to go to college because things like the GED and high school diplomas are not enough to provide someone with the security of a decent income.

Even though Donald Trump plans to cut funds for the Pell Grant, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has shown opposition to Trump’s budget. This opposition can be seen in Haslam’s development of programs such as the “Drive to 55,” which aims to get at least 55 percent of Tennesseeans to graduate college.