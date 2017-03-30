Cadek Conservatory Moving to GPS

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer —

Cadek Conservatory of Music will begin a new era this summer through a partnership with Girls Preparatory School.

Chattanoogans have learned to play string and wind instruments, piano, and percussion at Cadek since 1904. Many have also engaged in voice lessons, learned music theory, joined music enables and participated in the Kindermusik program.

The decision to move the conservatory was to allow greater opportunities for families and a broader range of people in the community to be able to experience Cadek and its services to Chattanooga.

“UTC values and promotes cultural programming in our community, and this partnership allows us to further that commitment,” said UTC Chancellor Dr. Steve Angle. “UTC is an active member in the arts community in Chattanooga, and we believe this new partnership will bring new opportunities to enhance that participation.”

GPS Head of School Dr. Autumn A. Graves states that they are excited to expand Cadek.

“Our goal has been to honor the conservatory’s historic significance and tradition of excellence while increasing its value to the community,” said Graves. “The alignment of Cadek with GPS will allow a broader range of families in the community to take advantage of Cadek’s services and for the Cadek legacy to continue and thrive in Chattanooga.”

Cadek will continue offering programs of musical instruction, but on the GPS campus.

Vice Chancellor Chuck Cantrell said that only the conservatory is moving.

“The building will still continue to be used as classrooms, offices and the auditorium will still be used as well,” said Cantrell.

Work on the Cadek’s Conservatory’s new home is already underway. The conservatory will be located in a building that was designed and built by noted modernist architect Mario Bianculli for use as his own residence. The home features light-filled spaces and a unique design complemented by views of the Tennessee River.

Cadek will open its doors for lessons on the GPS campus beginning July 1, for the second summer term.

Families and individuals interested in lessons on strings, winds, brass, keyboard, percussion, harp, voice, Kindermusik or Suzuki instruction this summer are encouraged to email Cadek@UTC.edu. Registration for the fall term will take place on the GPS website at gps.edu/cadek.