Student to host Women’s Panel to help others navigate the professional world

By Dominique Malone, Staff Writer — One of the most difficult things for anyone is learning all the ins and outs of the professional world because it isn’t something that we are accustomed to.

Senior Heather Murray has made this chore a little easier for the ladies of UTC by hosting a Women’s Panel about life in the professional world on April 11. She hopes to focus on many of the questions that you may not have even known you wanted answered.

“As I went through the interview processes for post-graduation jobs, I realized that I was unprepared to negotiate a salary. I also found that some of the firms I was interested in had the red flags of a toxic work environment. I hope to learn hands-on approaches to navigating these problems and more, as well as learning about the experiences of our panelists and attendees, “ said Heather Murray, a senior from Gainesville, Florida.

The world outside the walls of UTC isn’t as easy to integrate into as many people would think, so the goal of this presentation is to shed a little light on the subject.

Additionally, this entry point is the key to a long form career, so not knowing how to handle the simplest things concerning it can be detrimental.

In other words, if you are unable to negotiate a salary or discern whether or not an environment is good, then you are unaware of how that world works.

This panel isn’t meant to make you feel dumb for being unaware about some of the eccentricities of life beyond UTC; rather, it seeks to make you confident when walking into an interview.

The tips that you will learn and hopefully ask questions about will definitely create a more well rounded view of how to approach these first steps and what to do after possibly getting a job.

For more information, please RSVP on the Facebook event page or email Heather Murray at Heather-N-Murray@mocs.utc.edu.