Arth’s first Spring Game in the books

By Sarah Catherine Baker, Staff Writer —

The football team’s first Spring Game of the Tom Arth era last Saturday afternoon at Finley Stadium. Throughout the practice, the Mocs went through several situational drills. The team also went through separate offensive vs. defensive drills.

Offense and defense went through 7-on-7 drills. The quarterbacks in red were the emphasis of this drill. Offense in white and defense in blue. Special teams also ran through several combative drills before the scrimmage got underway. Lastly, before the scrimmage, the team went through what the team calls a “Got to hit it drill,” —a two-minute situational drill.

The scrimmage started just after 1 p.m. with Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Georgia, in the starting quarterback position. Bennifield traded off every several downs with transfer, Nick Tiano, Chattanooga.

Tiano is new to the Mocs’ offense. The Chattanooga native, spent his first season at Mississippi State and transferred back home this past fall semester when he took his redshirt season.

Bennifield was 4-5 passing on the day., Tiano was 2-2, and third-stringer Hunter Moore , Chattanooga, was 4/8 passing. Bennifield had 44 passing yards with a touchdown pass to Kota Nix, Chattanooga. Tiano had 53 passing yards with a touchdown pass to junior, Bingo Morton, Atlanta and Moore finished with 44 yards passing.

Coach Arth enjoyed the scrimmage by coaching from the back field. Overall, he was pleased with the results and the comradery of the spring game.

“I thought it was a good day. I think there is going to be a lot that we can go back and learn from and I think that’s the most important thing” Coach Arth said. “Overall, there was a lot of good stuff. Some good things on special teams. I thought our defense played very well. And I think the offense will make some big plays.”

After the scrimmage, the players took the field to sign autographs and greet eager fans who came out to support the Mocs.