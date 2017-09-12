Center for Global Education takes students to Nashville

By Tori Hardy, Staff Writer—

The Center for Global Education took a mixed group of local and international students to Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 9 to get a closer look at the capital and the hub of Tennessee culture.

This opportunity was offered free to all students and entailed eating locally and visiting Opry Mills Mall, The Parthenon in Centennial Park and Nashville’s famous Broadway strip.

Senior Trip Coordinator Thomas Davis said that the center decided on Nashville because of its convenience.

“We went to Nashville because it’s Tennessee’s largest city, the capital and a super feasible day trip,” he said. “It shows what Nashville is known for to students that aren’t from Chattanooga, Tennessee or even the United States.”

Davis said that this trip to “Nashvegas” was just a continuation of many successful past outings held by the center.

Will Patterson, a junior from Nashville added, “[The trip] is a great way to show the progress of Tennessee and how much Nashville is growing to new students.”

Nyla Washington, a freshman from Memphis, said the Nashville outing was an awesome opportunity for students “to get off campus” and “to get a different feel” for Tennessee, outside of all that just Chattanooga offers.

“It’s a good way to learn more about American and Tennessee history that’s actually fun,” said Washington.

Thomas and Will advised students to keep an out for future trips. To get more information about study abroad programs, ESL services and fun trips like this one, students can visit the Center for Global Education in Room 202 of Hooper Hall.