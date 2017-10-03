SGA Opposes Outsourcing

By Jordan Bowen, Staff Writer —

University officials have partnered with the Student Government Association to decide the future of a proposed outsourcing bill that would impact not only several UTC employees, but many students as well.

The bill was proposed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, and its main focus is the outsourcing of building management, grounds workers and maintenance staff at state universities.

Gov. Haslam’s administration proposed the bill with the promise that it would have tremendous financial benefits for state universities, but so far, there has been no solid evidence provided to back up these claims.

Currently, the university manages its own facilities and maintenance departments, controls the hiring process, makes schedules and sets work expectations for the employees.

The proposed bill would shift these responsibilities to Jones Lang LaSalle, a privately owned management company based out of Chicago, leaving the university with little to no control over the employees who work on campus.

The decision to outsource has been left to the consideration of each state university, but UTC officials researching the bill are concerned that it may not be the best choice for the university.

Executive Vice Chancellor for Finance and Operations, Richard Brown, has been crunching numbers for the university since the bill was proposed. He recently spent several days in Knoxville meeting with JLL representatives to determine specific financial details of the bill.

Brown said after the university investigates the financial aspects of the bill they will, “consult with JLL to determine if they can deliver quality service, but there are no definitive numbers right now.”

SGA President Rachel Emond has been collaborating with university administrators and other SGA members to determine how the proposed bill would actually affect the university.

SGA even sent out a mass email to everyone on campus on Sept. 15, and it in they expressed their opposition to idea of the university outsourcing.

According to Emond, maintenance workers currently employed by the university would have to go through the hiring process all over again with JLL. She said that some of them have worked for the university for decades and face not being rehired.

“You’d hope that they would take in to consideration the amount of time some of them have worked here, but you never know,” said Emond.

Emond said that many employees choose to work for universities because of the many benefits including significantly reduced tuition rates for themselves and their children.

“The benefits that surround working at a university are huge. A lot of people choose to work at a university because the tuition for themselves and their children would be significantly reduced,” she said.

Emond said that the potential benefits of the bill have yet to be proven, as JLL and Gov. Haslam’s office have not provided evidence to back up claims of cost-effectiveness.

To prove this point, Emond mentioned that while UTK and other state universities have been given specific numbers, UTC has not.

“The reason they [JLL] have not given us numbers is because they cannot find a way to prove the bill would save us [UTC] money,” said Emond.

Another significant concern is the way that maintenance issues would be handled in the future under JLL.

Currently, maintenance staff handles a variety of concerns in residence halls at all hours of the day. Residents can put in an emergency maintenance request and expect the issue to be handled promptly, even in the middle of the night or on a holiday.

Emond said that under a privately owned company like JLL, employees would only work during normal business hours, leaving university administrators “fairly worried” that maintenance emergencies would be left un-attended for several hours until the next business day.

In an attempt to keep some of the university’s employment benefits, the bill would also reduce wages for employees.

Maintenance and facilities departments employ a significant number of minorities, and Emond said that as a university that values diversity “it seems completely unethical to turn around and outsource them with lower wages.”

Emond continued by saying that “[Outsourcing] would show very clearly that we don’t value [maintenance workers] as much as we do other employees on campus.”

Dr. Brown echoes Emond’s sentiments, and said that the university recognizes the value these employees bring to campus.

“When you look around our university, it’s a beautiful campus, our grounds people are meticulous,” said Dr. Brown.

Based on town hall meetings and student body surveys, SGA found that not only employees, but students would feel the effects of outsourcing on campus.

Through talking with students, SGA discovered that “students really do have personal connections with the people that work here,” according to Emond. Emond said that these employees are not just here to do a job and leave, and that they are “committed to working hard for the university, not an outside source.”

Dr. Brown said that the university expects to have specific information from JLL within the next week.

“We will listen to students. We will engage faculty. We are talking to employee relations committees,” said Brown.

UTC administration and other university officials who have worked on the bill for many months hope to have a final decision by the end of October.

Count on the University Echo to provide updates on the outsourcing decision as more details become available.