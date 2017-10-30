5 things to do on Halloween in Chattanooga

By Chris King, Sports Editor —

With Halloween upon us, the question pops into everyone’s head, “what am I going to do to celebrate Halloween.” Well, I complied a list of various things to do to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Ruby Falls Haunted Cavern

The popular Ruby Falls presents the 14th annual Haunted Cavern at a new location this year. Located in the Lookout Valley, Dread Hollows offers a true scare experience in 20,000 square feet of fear. The Haunted Cavern was listed #4 on Buzzfeed’s national haunt list and named a 2016 Top Haunt by the Haunted Attraction Association. General admission tickets are $20 and the new location is 321 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419.

Chattanooga Ghost Tour

The Chattanooga Ghost Tours offer a unique but chilling adventure throughout the Scenic City’s most haunted spots. The Chattanooga Ghost Tours were named one of the “Top 10 Ghost Tours in the U.S.” by TripAdvisor and USA Today. There are four different tours on Halloween but two are already sold out so be sure to reserve a tour spot as soon as possible at https://chattanoogaghosttours.com/. Ghost Tour tickets are $20.

Halloween P-Funk Tribute: Feat. Opposite Box, The Aquaducks at The Honest Pint

The Honest Pint is putting on a Halloween P-Funk Tribute on Halloween night. Join Opposite Box and The Aquaducks for a Halloween full of funk for only $5. The event begins at 9:00 p.m. and you must be 21 and over to attend.

Big River Grille Costume Contest

If you want to try and win some money this Halloween, you should participate in the Big River Grille Costume Contest. The top prize for first place is $500 with second and third winning prizes also. You must register your costume at Big River Grille by 9:00 p.m. in order to qualify. Big River Grille is located downtown at 222 Broad Street.

Go see a scary movie

If you don’t want to do very much for Halloween but still want to be festive, go see a scary movie. Jigsaw, IT and Happy Death Day are three great scary options to go see in theaters. If you go to the AMC Majestic 12 theater downtown, present your student ID for a discounted movie ticket.