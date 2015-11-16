Gender neutral bathrooms approved

UTC’s Student Government Association voted in favor of more gender-neutral bathrooms on campus at their meeting Sept. 30.

The resolution passed 22-5, so work on transforming some of the labeled single-stall bathrooms on campus can begin.

This issue has been a priority for Spectrum, the gay-straight alliance group on campus, which also serves as a safe-space for many LGBTQ+ students.

An SGA senator asked senior Jefferson Hodge, president of Spectrum, if he thought this would affect admissions in a negative way, and he said it could affect it in a very positive way.

“Gender variant students tend to be at higher risk for depression and anxiety and these sorts of things affect admission rates anyway,” Hodge said. “I think it’s important not to ostracize people from what you consider to be normal.”

Kelsey Weaver, Social Issues, Equity and Diversity chairwoman, said changing bathroom signs will begin as soon as possible.