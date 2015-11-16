September 15, 2016 - A trip to the United Arab Emirates
September 15, 2016 - Glass Street Block Party brings community together
September 15, 2016 - Black Jacket Symphony rocks the Tivoli
September 15, 2016 - Visiting SEC football towns
September 15, 2016 - Americana singer Rosanne Cash performs at Patten Series
September 15, 2016 - 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival returns
September 15, 2016 - America’s first Star Walk opens in Harrison
September 13, 2016 - Student Highlight: Ashley Arnold
September 13, 2016 - Random Roommates: Do they work?
September 13, 2016 - New name taking over UTC cross country
Home / News / Top Stories / Gender neutral bathrooms approved
Gender neutral bathrooms approved

Gender neutral bathrooms approved

Photo by Michael Alley A few businesses in the Chattanooga area currently have gender-neutral bathrooms including Community Pie and the Yellow Deli.

Photo by Michael Alley
A few businesses in the Chattanooga area currently have gender-neutral bathrooms
including Community Pie and the Yellow Deli.

UTC’s Student Government Association voted in favor of more gender-neutral bathrooms on campus at their meeting Sept. 30.

The resolution passed 22-5, so work on transforming some of the labeled single-stall bathrooms on campus can begin.

This issue has been a priority for Spectrum, the gay-straight alliance group on campus, which also serves as a safe-space for many LGBTQ+ students.

An SGA senator asked senior Jefferson Hodge, president of Spectrum, if he thought this would affect admissions in a negative way, and he said it could affect it in a very positive way.

“Gender variant students tend to be at higher risk for depression and anxiety and these sorts of things affect admission rates anyway,” Hodge said. “I think it’s important not to ostracize people from what you consider to be normal.”

Kelsey Weaver, Social Issues, Equity and Diversity chairwoman, said changing bathroom signs will begin as soon as possible.

 

 

Tagged with:

Related Articles

comment