Support student programming, choose option one

Editorial – As students, one would think that the money we pay to attend school and all of the fees encompassed in that would go to enhancing our college experience. Wrong.

After a Sex Week Event at the University of Tennessee–Knoxville, the way that student funding is spent came up for discussion.

The aftermath of this incident and debate affects how students experience college.

“Opting In” or Option 1 allows the money spent to go directly toward student organizations and will more largely benefit the student body as a whole.

“Opting Out” or Option 2 will allocate the money to Student Affairs where the decision will be made of how to spend the funding.

As this began at the beginning of last semester, approximately 30 percent of students chose Option 2 and within this percentage are those who did not choose Option 1 or Option 2 resulting in their funding being allocated to Option 2.

If students choose to Opt Out, students must write proposals to the Student Programming Allocation Committee (SPAC) where the committee gets to decide if that program is worth spending money on.

While this might not seem like such a bad thing, the committee is made up of a majority of staff and faculty choosing how our student funds are spent.

Let your voice be heard and make the best college experience possible by allowing student organizations the ability to plan fun and exciting events.

Students, for the most part, like to attend school events and events on-campus so why not enhance your college experience and Opt In so that our money will go to benefit us.

Those who choose to Opt Out could be prevented from attending on campus events in the near future.