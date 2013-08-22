Racism drives citizens away from homes

Cameron Morgan, Chattanooga, Tenn. — “Ouch. When even your gentrification is racist.” — reply to a friend who sent me a study the Atlantic published — “Gentrification through the eyes of a Yelp reviewer.”
In the study, they examined two Brooklyn neighborhoods undergoing gentrification (n. — a trend in urban neighborhoods, resulting in increased property values, and displacement of lower-income families and small businesses, particularly ethic and racial minorities). The only difference between the two neighborhoods: one was a predominately Polish, the other black.
Not surprisingly, the Yelp reviewers maintained that the Polish district was “preserving culture” and “ethnically sound,” while they were happy the black district (coined “dangerous,” “gritty,” “sketchy,” “hood”) was being cleaned up by trendier stores.
Important historical note: blacks were systematically denied and often chased out of suburbs in the 1950s-post-war-boom, making cities and black districts the only safe places to live. Yet because of overpopulation and demand, these spaces often did turn into slums, leading to the perception of these spaces as dirty.
As of late, and in much the same was that my feminism evolved from a belief in sexism (n. — discrimination based on sex) to that of misogyny (n. — ingrained contempt of women), my belief is now racism is intrinsic to our identity.
Outside of physically and historically corralling black peoples, in the areas of education and finances, gaps have only widened between whites and blacks, according to 2013 Pew Research. Measures of poverty and homeownership rates, are roughly the same as they were 40 years ago (around the civil rights movement).
The only category which has reversed is voter turnout, with blacks marginally passing white voters by three percent. Yet, congress is “80 percent white, 80 percent male, and 92 percent Christian,” according the The Washington Post.
Pew Research which focused on attitudes in 2015 found similar results in sentiment to community (44: 16 percent, black: white persons said they were treated unfairly in stores), to law enforcement (70:37 percent) and even when voting (48: 13 percent).
Yet, The Post reported this past November that “in a new poll released by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), 43 percent of Americans told researchers that discrimination against whites has become as large a problem as discrimination against blacks and other minority groups.” PRRI is a “nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research at the intersection of religion, values, and public life,” according to their website.
So there’s the rub, another ‘All lives matter,’ left-hand hook; you have a community of people who have been consistently devalued for decades, who are currently being pushed out of their physical communities to make space for trendy white youth with a taste for exposed brick, and yet, somehow — miraculously! — white people poll that they are also being disadvantaged.
So then the question becomes, how do we talk? How can we talk?
My thoughts? I’m economical with words, so let me quote instead: “To cite an old, and far from naive, feminist saying: ‘If you think equality is the goal, your standards are too low.’ It is not enough to be equal to men, when the men are acting like beasts. It is not enough to assimilate. We need to create a world worth assimilating into.”
Racism drives citizens away from homes
Cameron Morgan, Chattanooga, Tenn. — “Ouch. When even your gentrification is racist.” — reply to a friend who sent me a study the Atlantic published — “Gentrification through the eyes of a Yelp reviewer.”
In the study, they examined two Brooklyn neighborhoods undergoing gentrification (n. — a trend in urban neighborhoods, resulting in increased property values, and displacement of lower-income families and small businesses, particularly ethic and racial minorities). The only difference between the two neighborhoods: one was a predominately Polish, the other black.
Not surprisingly, the Yelp reviewers maintained that the Polish district was “preserving culture” and “ethnically sound,” while they were happy the black district (coined “dangerous,” “gritty,” “sketchy,” “hood”) was being cleaned up by trendier stores.
Important historical note: blacks were systematically denied and often chased out of suburbs in the 1950s-post-war-boom, making cities and black districts the only safe places to live. Yet because of overpopulation and demand, these spaces often did turn into slums, leading to the perception of these spaces as dirty.
As of late, and in much the same was that my feminism evolved from a belief in sexism (n. — discrimination based on sex) to that of misogyny (n. — ingrained contempt of women), my belief is now racism is intrinsic to our identity.
Outside of physically and historically corralling black peoples, in the areas of education and finances, gaps have only widened between whites and blacks, according to 2013 Pew Research. Measures of poverty and homeownership rates, are roughly the same as they were 40 years ago (around the civil rights movement).
The only category which has reversed is voter turnout, with blacks marginally passing white voters by three percent. Yet, congress is “80 percent white, 80 percent male, and 92 percent Christian,” according the The Washington Post.
Pew Research which focused on attitudes in 2015 found similar results in sentiment to community (44: 16 percent, black: white persons said they were treated unfairly in stores), to law enforcement (70:37 percent) and even when voting (48: 13 percent).
Yet, The Post reported this past November that “in a new poll released by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), 43 percent of Americans told researchers that discrimination against whites has become as large a problem as discrimination against blacks and other minority groups.” PRRI is a “nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research at the intersection of religion, values, and public life,” according to their website.
So there’s the rub, another ‘All lives matter,’ left-hand hook; you have a community of people who have been consistently devalued for decades, who are currently being pushed out of their physical communities to make space for trendy white youth with a taste for exposed brick, and yet, somehow — miraculously! — white people poll that they are also being disadvantaged.
So then the question becomes, how do we talk? How can we talk?
My thoughts? I’m economical with words, so let me quote instead: “To cite an old, and far from naive, feminist saying: ‘If you think equality is the goal, your standards are too low.’ It is not enough to be equal to men, when the men are acting like beasts. It is not enough to assimilate. We need to create a world worth assimilating into.”