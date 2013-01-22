Parking fine increase to deter violations

By Hannah Royer, Chattanooga, Tenn.– Increased parking fines went into effect Feb. 11 that raised the fines by $5 to help meet the needs of the University.

Michelle Morales, director of Auxiliary Services, said, “It’s a deterrent to folks not to violate and it protects those who are parking legally. It has nothing to do with finances,” said Morales.

Revenue will be generated from the increase, but the sole intent is to deter violators. Parking violations include restricted parking, unlawful parking, no parking permit, expired decals, unmarked spaces and more.

The use of the new revenue will include a maintenance backlog and the reduction of a future debt service. The funds will go towards construction of a new garage, maintenance, land acquisitions and building demos.

The new parking garage is expected to be completed with approximately 600 spaces in the fall of 2018. Two buildings will be demolished within the next several years, which would create additional spaces and 521 new spaces will be added to the parking capacity with the State Office Buildings property.

Sophomore Austin Sharp said, “It’s only a $5 increase. If you’re parking right, you shouldn’t be getting tickets anyway, and if you’re parking wrong, you can’t be getting tickets that often.”

The parking fine increase process took nine months to finalize. The Parking Authority Finance Committee reviewed the parking fine structure and discovered the University’s fines were lower than other UT schools.

“As a courtesy, we took it before several different committees that we have on campus,” said Morales.

The Parking Authority Committee — comprised of students, faculty and staff — approved the $5 increase. SGA, Chancellor Steven Angle, UT Board of Trustees and other UT administrators approved the increase in June 2015. Morales said decal rates and fines had not been looked at for 20 years.

Tyler Forest, executive director of business and finance for the University, took the parking fine increase before the Nashville State Legislature and Joint Government Operations Committee before the increase could go into effect.

“Nashville had a lot of questions about our purpose for doing it,” said Morales. Forest provided all the information Nashville requested.

SGA President Hannah Turcotte said that last spring SGA had a budget presentation by Forest.

“We talked about the way parking is currently funded as an auxiliary service on our campus,” said Turcotte, “It was voted on last spring by the student senate, passed in senate and then taken to the general assembly this spring.”

The resolution that was passed said that SGA encourages the Parking Authority Committee to continue their work on improving the parking situation on campus and to use the revenue to maintain safe parking.