Garden introduces new opportunities for students

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn.—

The College of Arts and Sciences is developing a garden at Engel Stadium to benefit students.

This teaching and learning garden will be a resource for students, professors and various departments across the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS). It will be bringing about interest to sustainability, gardening, local food economies and health and food production.

Dr. Joe Wilferth, Associate Dean of Arts and Sciences and English professor, is an active member in the creation of this new garden. He sees the garden expanding in the future as classes and experimental learning opportunities for students.

“This project…may become a model for interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary work both within CAS and across the campus,” said Dr. Wilferth.

The funding for this project will be supported by the “Green Fee” funds, approved by students on the Environmental Task Force. The Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity, the VC for Research and Dean of the Graduate School are also contributors making this garden program happen.

“This first year, of course, is the most expensive year simply because we have to get the garden going,” said Wilferth about the cost of this project. “In the end, this is a relatively cheap project that has potential for a big impact. We’re literally growing!”

The garden will be located behind the outfield wall of Engel Stadium. Plans to break ground are scheduled for this month.

Troy Bryant, English major from Ringgold, Ga., is a volunteer for the new project. “The garden will be an ideal spot for classes to be engaged outside of the classroom, as well as a nice, quiet, cultivated area in an otherwise empty lot,” said Bryant about the location.

Students may get involved by enrolling in classes associated with the garden or contact Student Development for volunteer opportunities.