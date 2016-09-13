Next Stop: SGA Election

By Alina Hunter-Grah, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

SGA will be holding elections for the 2016-2017 school year starting March 28 and ending March 31. Two coalitions of candidates have been formed which serves as a recommendation for students to vote for candidates in package groups. The two coalitions are Purpose: Kelsey Weaver, who is running for President, and Abby Kinnard who is running for Treasurer; and EMPOWER UTC, which includes Presidential candidate Phillip Stubblefield, Vice Presidential candidate Mikayla Long, and Treasurer candidate Jay Nguyen. A third independent candidate is running for president as well, Graham Alexander.

Purpose

“Vote with Purpose.”

Purpose aims to redirect student’s focus onto what they see is important.

“We chose the name Purpose because we feel like the student government has been so focused on putting out policies and putting on programs that we’ve lost sight of the original reason why we exist as a university or the reason we have a student government: to serve the students, to be a voice for students, and to put students first,” the coalition responded. “It is our goal as a team of representatives and advocates to find our way back to that original Purpose.”

Purpose plans to focus on inclusion and acceptance by obtaining demographic charts of the campus community and accurately represent the student body, have SGA members participate in SafeZone, GreenZone, and Step-Up Training. They intend to collect more student input on projects, have regular discussions with administration about student concerns, and make forms for students to prioritize projects within SGA. Purpose plans on also partnering with other student organizations to encourage more community involvement if they are elected.

Kinnard and Weaver say that their history of working together is what makes them a well functioning team.

“Kelsey and I have been working together since Freshman Senate,” said Kinnard. “We have built a working relationship built on trust and communication and I believe that is what makes us work best as a team. We are completely committed to communicating with each other, our Senate team, and students at large and that is what makes us strong. We are honest and transparent with one another which translates into our work for the students of UTC.”

The Purpose candidates reflect upon what influenced them to run for office and why they would be the best candidate.

Presidential Candidate, Kelsey Weaver, says that her past experience has brought issues within SGA to her attention and her ideas on how to fix these issues has fueled her desire to make changes.

“I have been involved in the Student Government since the second semester of my Freshman year, and I have had a very challenging and rewarding experience; however, serving in the student government in so many various positions has shown me the lack of consistency within SGA,” said Weaver. “I feel that there has been a lack of equal representation according to student demographics, a lack of knowledge in the student body of what we do, and a lack of student involvement in important decisions. I believe that it is time that we show up for our constituents by showing them how valued their opinions are in distinct acts of servant leadership. If elected president, I will present multiple ways for students from all backgrounds to be a part of what SGA does, such as forms for students to prioritize SGA projects, Student Body at Large SGA representatives who would have less time commitment and represent specific groups on campus and give us updates during general discussion and feedback on our projects, and focus groups comprised of students on specific issues, to name a few of the ways we will accomplish that goal.”

Treasurer Candidate, Abby Kinnard mentions her past experiences working with finances as indication of her potential efficiency as SGA Treasurer.

“I have had such an incredible experience this year learning and growing in the position. I have been challenged with the task I’ve been giving and the changing legislations and what that looks like with our student funds. This position gives me the opportunity to engage with our administration, ensure student funds are being used appropriately, and learn about my degree at the same time,” said Kinnard. “I have spent a year learning, asking questions, and building relationships with the Dean of Students office in order to do this position to the best of my ability. I have assisted with an audit, merged different bank accounts, and adjusted our budgets to the new allocations of money. This work has been done through hours of conversations with administration and communication with our Senate to ensure that transparency was key in our budget and how student funds were spent. I know that my dedication and commitment make me the best option for students and UTC because the way your student funds are spent should be clear and easy to understand.”

EMPOWER UTC

“Your Voice. Your Vote. Your SGA.”

EMPOWER UTC is stands for just that: empowering the students of UTC.

“Campus belongs to all of us; SGA’s mission should be to ensure that all students have an equal voice in the conversations we have with the administration. We’re going to give all students the tools they need to engage fully with SGA and with the University as a whole,” said Vice Presidential Candidate, Mikayla Long.

EMPOWER has a few key issues they plan on working on within SGA should they be elected.

“We’re focused heavily on diversifying and expanding the Senate so that it’s actually representative of its constituents, as well as on increasing student engagement with their representatives and on creating real transparency between our work and UTC students,” said Long.

The group encourages voters to vote for them as a group because of the way their strengths balance each other.

“The three of us balance one another very well. Phillip is the man with the plan, he has a strong vision for UTC and SGA – one that Jay and I believe in. I’m more logistical, and help structure Phillip’s ideas into strategies and initiatives that we can plan out in their entirety. Jay is a little bit of both – he’s got grandiose ideas and an eye for detail. He keeps us on our toes when it comes to small details and always has input to give when we goal-set.

We’re a package deal because the three of us have such specific goals and visions for SGA and UTC – the three of us all getting elected means the smoothest outcomes for our initiatives,” said Long.

EMPOWER also wants SGA to have fun doing what they do.

“We want to have fun! Good work comes from people who enjoy doing it. If people enjoy participating in Senate, they’ll take it seriously and take their own work and goals seriously. Empowering students includes empowering the Senators who represent them,” said Long.

Each member of EMPOWER UTC has their own reasons to run as well.

Presidential Candidate, Phillip Stubblefield

“I decided to run because I believe students need a strong voice fighting for them in SGA,” said Stubblefield. “Having served as both an SGA Senator for the College of Business and as the Student Athletics Committee Chairman, I believe I have been that strong voice thus far through such examples as being one of only two student representatives to vote NO on increasing parking tickets. I believe there needs to be fundamental changes within SGA so that we can better serve and communicate with students on their ideas and concerns. Many students are unaware of who their current president and vice president are in SGA and I believe that needs to change. I want SGA to become a center for communication so that we can create an open dialogue between students, organizations, and SGA.”

Vice Presidential Candidate, Mikyala Long

“I’m running for office because I want to make the Student Senate a cohesive, representative body that students know they can come to when they have issues. I want to ensure that every student at UTC has the best college experience possible in the best learning environment possible,” said Long.

Treasurer Candidate, Jay Nguyen

“I decided to run for office because I believe in an SGA puts students first. UTC students deserve an SGA that cares more about student engagement than their own self-image,” said Nguyen. “I believe my passion for UTC, diverse leadership experience, and commitment to excellence make me the best candidate for SGA Treasurer.”

Graham Kerr Alexander

“Through liberty, integrity, and honesty, we must unite together.”

Graham Alexander is an independent candidate who is running for SGA President who is running for office to help inspire students to make positive change.

“I decided to run for office because I truly believe that in order to really facilitate positive change, you must first inspire the people, and inspiration comes the heart,” said Alexander. “I want each and every student to feel inspired when they come to UTC, not just in the classroom, but on the field, on the court, in the meeting room, or in the library.”

His key issues include focusing on campus sustainability, student health, institutional equality and creating more opportunities for innovative styles of education. Graham also wants to work to create a smoke-free campus by designating smoking areas around campus.

Alexander believes he is the best option for UTC students because of his pride for the University and his strong determination to improve the campus for students.

“I firmly believe that I am the best option for UTC students because of the pride I take in my university and my willingness to do whatever necessary to make it better,” said Alexander. “I strive to be a man of the people by listening to the issues, evaluating the information, and producing real, plausible solutions. I will stand by my previous work as Freshman Senator, SGA Senator, and, more recently, Campus Observations Committee Chairman, in which I’ve poured my heart into everything I’ve done.”

“I stand for liberty, integrity, and honesty. With those things, our campus can become more diverse, more inclusive, and overall a better environment.”