Political chalk art causes outrage among campus, community

By Alina Hunter-Grah, Sarah-Grace Battles and Cameron Morgan, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

An SGA representative is receiving backlash after chalking “Trump 2016” in Heritage Plaza near University seals late Tuesday afternoon. The tweet also features a brick wall drawn below the words.

The message was written by current SGA Freshman Senator Hailey Puckett. It was later washed off by students around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The washing was documented through Twitter and Periscope. The students then wrote “Black UTC supports unity” in place of the political endorsement.

Students can be heard during a video taken during cleaning saying “But when you want to be blatant racist, that’s what we do boo, boo… We talk to people directly.” More tweets are included below in a gallery. Here’s a link to the video of the students washing the chalk art off of Heritage Plaza.

EMPOWER UTC, the SGA coalition whose members were recently elected into executive office, have asked Hailey Puckett to resign from her position through Twitter. SGA seats cannot be taken away from the holders. Members elected for the 2016-2017 school year have also have not taken office, and no official form of resignation has been placed.

Other students and organizations are now calling this “political censoring” are asking Phillip Stubblefield, president elect, to resign for trying to silence other members of SGA.

An SGA press release states, “The University at Tennessee at Chattanooga Student Government Association strives for inclusivity and diversity as an internal goal of this current administration, and we support students with different views coming together in constructive conversation to generate ideas to fix our university’s biggest issues with the goals of our state senate in mind.”

The release goes on to further clarify that Hailey Puckett has not been asked

to resign. The release also mentions that Hailey Puckett is a member of EMPOWER UTC’s coalition.

New chalk art supporting Donald Trump has been added near where the original was. It is unconfirmed who drew the replacement chalk art.

Associate Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communication, Chuck Cantrell, was unable to be reached for comment. Stay with The University Echo for updates.

It is unclear whether or not she had permission from the University to chalk. University policy requires that a “group must register the chalk drawing at least three (3) business days prior to the day of the event.”

Click on the Tweets to enlarge: