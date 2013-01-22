Drunk driver shown driving through campus on Snapchat story

By Alina Hunter-Grah, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

A group of students recorded a male student drunk drive through campus late on Saturday night, April 9, after following the male after watching him leave Jefferson’s intoxicated.

The video, recorded through Snapchat, follows the driver, Dylan Buck, for 40 minutes before Buck crashes his car on campus property. The video shows Buck walking around downtown, getting in and out of his car, hitting a curb, almost t-boning another vehicle before his eventual end on Chamberlain Field. On campus, Buck is shown driving through the beginning of campus owned Oak street, down Cardiac hill, before driving across the fenced in Chamberlain Field. The car was stopped when it hit a pedestrian guard rail.

Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that the individuals said they attempted to call police several times, but none of the calls were recorded on video.

University police were notified of the crash around 11:30 p.m. Chattanooga police executed the sobriety test and therefore have taken lead on the investigation. During the investigation, police were not able to clarify why the student had driven through campus.

Police, however, are concerned with the individuals who filmed the videos.

I think those particular individuals are just as culpable as they allowed him to operate a motor vehicle knowing he was unsafe to do so yet they allowed it, almost encouraged it,” said Lt. John Boe of the University Police Department. “They filmed it; they thought it was funny. It could have potentially been a problematic issue for everyone involved, because he could have hurt somebody or himself…Their actions were almost as appalling as his were.”