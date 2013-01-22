Sarah Graham, Chattanooga, Tenn. – In order to discover a beautiful truth about humanity and to have the richest experiences of my life, I had to go 7,607 miles from home. Three years later, what I’ve learned continues to shape my life and how I see the world.

July of 2013 was the first time I took a trip to the United Arab Emirates. A few months earlier, my dad had taken a job there as a flight instructor and now that he had gotten settled in we could finally go see him. Before this trip, my siblings and I had never travelled out of the United States.

Two airports, 24 hours of travel, and one continuous 15-hour flight later we landed in Dubai and I instantly felt comfortable. While I am a person who is very open to new experiences, I must admit that coming to a place that I had assumed to be very different from America and quite dangerous was a bit frightening.

I did not have anything to worry about though, as not only is the crime rate practically non-existent but the people there are some of the nicest that I have ever met.

Throughout the course of six trips, I’ve done things I’ve never dreamed of doing. Dune bashing and ATV-ing through the Arabian Desert is now checked off my bucket list.

While I almost died doing it because motorized vehicles are not my friend, I got to ride a camel after so it turned out alright. Add to that indoor skydiving and riding the fastest roller coaster in the world and I’ve become somewhat of an adrenaline junkie.

It’s not all death-defying stunts, though. I’ve stood atop the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and watched a sprawling metropolis fade in to the desert. I’ve walked through rooms royalty used to live in at the Sheikh Zayed Palace in Al Ain.

The Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is one of the most exquisite and peaceful places I’ve ever had the pleasure of exploring. Also on a slightly different note, their shopping malls are so huge that one has an amusement park inside of it.

Ferrari World, which holds the fastest coaster in the world, is connected to the Yas Island Mall, which makes for a convenient distraction if you happen to get bored shopping.

Another mall features artificial mountains you can ski and snowboard down while waiting for the daily penguin show, a great way to beat the 120-degree heat.

Besides all of the exciting activities that I’ve been lucky enough to experience, there’s been quieter moments that will stick with me longer. I’ve watched my parents fall back in love and my extremely shy and picky little sister try new things.

Beyond my own circle, I’ve learned that we may speak different languages and come from different backgrounds but the people there are more similar to the people here than not.

They have love their families, they work hard to provide for them and they deal with a rapidly changing and somewhat violent environment.

These lessons will stay with me forever and I can’t wait to see what the next adventure brings.