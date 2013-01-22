3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival returns

Addie Whitlow, Chattanooga, Tenn. – If you’re a fan of the Chattanooga music scene, then you definitely don’t want to miss the 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival this month.

The festival, which is held annually at Ross’s Landing, showcases a variety of artists from around the country performing bluegrass music.

“[The festival] was named by Guitar Magazine as the number four bluegrass festival in the US, that’s saying a lot,” said Ann Ball, Operations Director for Chattanooga Presents.

Ball said that the headlining artists for this year’s festival include Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn and Keller Williams & The Keels.

“We’ve been trying to get a date for a couple of years for [them],” explained Ball. “We feel like they are at the top of bluegrass.”

Ball said that some of the biggest artists they have had perform at the festival in the past have been Dale McCoury, Yonder Mountain String Band, HotRize, Ricky Scaggs, and Rhonda Vincent.

As for the most anticipated performances this year, Ball said she would guess that Bela Fleck is probably at the top of the list. However, Trout Steak Revival and Mipso are two young groups that are rising quickly in the bluegrass world and are guaranteed to put on a good show.

In addition to bluegrass, Ball said the festival consists of lots of good local food and beverages. There are several restaurants within walking distance of the festival. In addition, vendors at the festival will be selling food, soft drinks, beer, and wine.

3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival held its first show 10 years ago.

Ball said that George Bright, of the Fletcher Bright Company, came to Chattanooga Presents and asked them to produce a bluegrass festival that would be a free gift to the community from his dad and his three sisters.

“They grew up with bluegrass and wanted to spread it to the area and introduce everyone to it,” Ball explained. “The Brights wanted to give [the festival] to the community as their thank you for all the years they have lived here and enjoyed this area.”

Ball also said that because the Fletcher Bright Company pays for everything related to the festival, there are no sponsors.

“We pay the artists whatever we negotiate for their fee and Chattanooga Presents is hired by the Brights to produce the festival,” Ball explained.

Although there isn’t an exact number on the amount of people who attend the festival each year, Ball said that it usually draws a pretty large crowd.

“It poured down rain on both days last year so we had a really small crowd, but on a normal year we will have between 10,000-15,000 people,” explained Ball. “This is the most fun you can have at a festival. It is laid back and friendly, people sitting in their lawn chairs tapping their feet to the feel-good music.”

3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival is free and open to the public. It will be held on the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 1.