Visiting SEC football towns

Anne Costabile, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Summer is coming to an end, and school is back in full swing, which doesn’t sound too appealing.

However, there is one good thing about the end of summer: college football is back.

Most people have a favorite team(s) in college towns where football and tailgating and ways of life, especially in the SEC.

Here are some of the best football towns in the South.

Athens, Georgia

Athens is home to the University of Georgia, and more importantly, the Georgia Bulldogs football team.

Fans gather in Sanford Stadium in the heart of the University to cheer on the dawgs every year during college football season, win or lose, rain or shine.

If you find yourself in Athens on game day, expect to hear “GO DAWGS” by fans decked out in red and black at all points during the day.

After the game, head to Bar Georgia or Dawg House Grill & Bar, two local dives that are fan favorites.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Love Purple, Live Gold as they say down at LSU, home of the Tigers.

The Tiger Stadium fits 102,321 people, making it the fifth largest college stadium in the country.

So, who wouldn’t want to experience college football with 102,320 of your closets friends?

If crowds aren’t your thing, watch the game on TV from Boogie’s Bar or Ivar’s Sport’s Bar, a few of LSU students’ favorite places to enjoy football, accompanied by air conditioning and a cold drink.

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford has it all-the Oxford town square, ample restaurants and bars and the Ole Miss Black Bears, Formally known as the Ole Miss Rebels.

Every game day, The Grove, located at the center of the Ole Miss campus, fills with students, alumni and fans for “tailgating.” I say “tailgating” because this isn’t your run of the mill tailgating.

This tailgating is where the girls dress to the nines, the boys dress as if they are going to church on Easter Sunday and tailgate tents are filled with televisions, drinks and food.

The Grove was once described as “the holy grail of tailgating sights” and, in my opinion, is something that everyone should experience at least once.

With football season just beginning, there is plenty of time to visit these football towns and experience college football the right way.