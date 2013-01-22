Glass Street Block Party brings community together

Rachel Frizzell, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Aiming to draw the community together through food and fun, the Glass House Collective (GHC) is throwing a block party on Glass Street Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whitney McDonald, communications coordinator at GHC, explained that the event is thrown to bring the community together through fun, food and community.

The GHC is found in a open, colorful building off Glass Street. This building is seen as a tool for the community and a space where conversation about bettering the community flows.

“GHC is focused on creative place making in East Chattanooga,” explained McDonald. “We have been here since 2012 and it has been morphing and changing shape according to different goals that have been met.”

McDonald said everything at GHC is “artist led and community driven.” GHC strives to bring the community together and tries to accomplish this goal through community events like Glass Street Live.

Glass Street Live is a block party GHC throws annually, and this year the block party will be in coordination with other events like the National Park Centennial.

Part of the block party will be focusing on the Sherman Reservation, which is a part of the Chickamaugua Battlefield National Park. This national park is only a few minutes away from Glass Street.

McDonald says, “We are taking the opportunity to highlight the park, and efforts are underway to create a larger trail network for access and use for the neighbors in a quite undeserved area.”

One way that the park will be commemorated at the block party is through a puppet parade. Local artist Wayne White is building large puppets of General Sherman and General Cleburne, to recognize the battle that took place at the Sherman Reservation. Kids will build puppets at Mark Making before the event so they can participate in the parade.

Along with the parade, doors of old buildings will be opened, so the public can see the spaces again and hopefully gain inspiration to bring local business back to the street. There will also be several activities like paint a cop car, workout classes, and shopping opportunities at pop-up vendors and a pop-up farmers market.

McDonald hopes that this event will not only bring the community together, but will eventually be taken up and over by the community.

“The [block party] is not something we are doing for ourselves, it is much more than that,” McDonald said.