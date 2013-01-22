America’s first Star Walk opens in Harrison

Lauren Dunn, Chattanooga, Tenn. – An idea born in the small town of Grosfmugal, Austria, is coming to Chattanooga: The Star Walk.

This half-mile trail of astronomy came to life with the help of Dr. Richard Clements, President of the Barnard Astronomical Society, or BAS.

Along this trail, people can see constellations, satellites, and the North Star with the naked eye as well as learn about sunsets, the sun, ecosystems, and astronomy as a whole.

The Star Walk aims to educate people on a variety of topics dealing with the sky.

Clements teamed up with Harrison Bay State Park in order to bring the idea to Tennessee, where it serves as the first of its kind within the United States.

“Other places have things that relate to astronomy but not quite like this,” Clements explained. “The [star walk] in Austria feels like theirs is pretty unique, and they are onboard in supporting us in the second of its kind.”

While visiting Austria, Clements loved it so much that he believed it could become a hit in Chattanooga.

The production began in January of 2015 with a team consisting of Clements and six other individuals from the BAS.

“It will help promote Chattanooga’s outdoor environment,” said junior Meara Whiteley from Chattanooga. “Since it is an evening activity, it will not be as hot or humid either, which is an added bonus to get people outside.”

Clements is proud of his Star Walk exhibit and is ready to share more astronomy with the community, which was held on Sept. 10 and drew quite a large crowd despite overcast skies.

Clements hopes that this walk-through will motivate people to get more interested in science, improve science literacy and knowledge and even raise awareness of light pollution.

“If you want something to change, you better be willing to stand up and say, ‘Here, I’m willing to try,’” Clements said.