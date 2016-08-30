Random Roommates: Do they work?

By Taylor Starkey, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The transition from high school to college presents an endless list of new challenges and experiences unparalleled by most other stages in life.

One such challenge stands out among the sea of uncertainty: living in a dorm – with strangers.

Of the 3,000 plus students currently residing in one of UTC’s nine residence halls, the majority have a randomly selected roommate.

From friendships falling apart, finding unexpected best friends, to never even seeing your roommate again after move-in day, several UTC students shared their own personal stories and reflected on what it was like living with random roommates:

Heather Delbridge, a graduate student from Murfreesboro, TN:

“I actually roomed with five other people in Lockmiller when I was a freshman and loved it, which usually shocks a lot of people when I talk about it,” said Heather Delbridge, Graduate Assistant for the Dean of Students Office.

“They were each unique and one of them turned out to be one of my greatest friends in college,” said Delbridge, “Our friendship probably wouldn’t exist without the random roommate situation and I’m so thankful for it.”

Austin Miele, a senior religion and philosophy major from Collierville, TN:

“My experience was fantastic, but I had terrible roommates,” said Miele, “they were extremely nice individuals, but they didn’t clean, drank too much, etc.”

“However, I learned a lot about respect and communication through the experience of having random roommates,” said Miele.

Makenzie Gray, a senior from Johnson City, TN:

“My sophomore year, I was placed with two random girls. One of them was in the Mosaic program here and was severely autistic,” said Gray, “this created a very different dynamic than I had with my random roommates my freshman year.”

“She liked for it to be very quiet all the time and her parents were also very involved,” said Gray.

“Overall it was a very good experience and I learned a lot that year,” said Gray, “I was very glad that I was given the chance to live with someone who has a disability because it taught me to me more aware of others around me.”

Trey Combest, a senior business major from Johnson City, TN:

“My roommate experience was good… for about the first week of school,” said Combest, “we all got along at first, but then one of my roommates dropped out, then the other two never came out of their rooms. But I feel like it made me grow up and branch out to get to know more people.”

“Regardless of your experience, having random roommates gets you out of your comfort zone and I believe you need that to handle college,” said Combest.”

While the majority of students are placed with several random roommates, there are many that come to college and decide to live with friends.

Kat Andrews, a senior nursing major from Dickson, TN:

Andrews said she actually regrets not having more random roommates.

“I think starting a new chapter of your life with people you consider your best friends, that are also now your roommates, is a recipe for disaster,” said Andrews, “I almost lost two friendships in the year that I lived with them.”

“College is scary and broad but latching on to current best friends in such a vulnerable and crucial time just prevents or limits the amount of growth that is possible,” said Andrews.

Emery Dunn, a senior nursing major from Clarksville, Tenn:

Dunn had a similar opinion.

“Living with random roommates was tough, but I think for the most part strangers will respect each other’s privacy and things more than a best friend would,” said Dunn.

Out of 20 UTC students questioned about their experience, over half said they had a positive or neutral experience with random roommates.

For Carling Wilson, Assistant Director of Occupancy Management, that statistic would be right on par.

“I would say it’s about 50/50 on whether or not it works out,” said Wilson.

“To me roommate conflicts are usually more about stubbornness, selfishness, and just a lack of understanding and clear communication,” Wilson said.

Unlike other schools, UTC’s housing system does not do any kind of personality matching for placing random roommates.

When questioned about whether or not the implementation of some form of personality quiz would be beneficial for future on-campus residents, there were mixed responses.

Some students thought the idea of having similar hobbies and interests might help prevent being paired with individuals that you can’t connect with at all. While others, like Linnea Bahlinger, a senior from Memphis, TN, believed there was no perfect scenario when it came to living with strangers.

“I think housing does an effective job matching roommates, after all, it’s not their job to ensure that students become best friends with their roommates,” said Bahlinger.

Horror stories aside, hundreds of UTC students survive the trials and tribulations that come with navigating life with random roommates.

One UTC freshmen, Clair Johnson, an early childhood education major from Memphis, TN, is learning that herself.

“I was definitely nervous, especially coming to college by myself, but the biggest thing I’ve learned so far is that all it really takes, living in that small of a space, is just for everyone to put in some effort and things will run smoothly,” said Johnson.