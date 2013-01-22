Student Highlight: Ashley Arnold

By Hayden Seay, Chattanooga, Tenn.–

Communication senior Ashley Arnold aspires to break into the publishing world after graduation.

“I want to work in publishing first,” explains Arnold. “I’m actually moving to Florida after I graduate in December.”

After spending some time there, she plans on attending graduate school at the University of Florida.

“Long term, I’m going back to get my masters and PhD so I can go back and teach communication classes at a university,” Arnold said.

In her free time, Arnold loves reading. Her favorite author is Kate Mornton, who writes historical fiction.

But with music, she likes a variety of different genres.

“That is really hard [to answer], I like a little bit of everything, I like Coldplay and I also like the band Perry.”

Arnold has also travelled twice to Mexico and once to Honduras during mission trips.

“Honduras, I went during my senior year. I did a mission trip where we built a school. In Mexico, we built four churches each time I was there,” Arnold said. “It’s really good to reset your focus and realize that your problems might not be so big. It’s good to put your life in perspective.”