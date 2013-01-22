New name taking over UTC cross country

By Kyle Yager, Staff Writer

The cross country team faced adversity right off the bat as they began their 2016 season. Less than a week before the season was set to begin, long-tenured head coach Bill Gautier retired. Gautier played a crucial role in the development of UTC cross country into a well-respected program over the years, and was key to their success both on and off the track.

Gautier spent 24 years at the helm of the UTC program. In that time, he was awarded Southern Conference Coach of the Year an astounding 12 times, five times with the men and seven with the women. He was also instrumental in the Mocs’ men’s cross country team posting the highest GPA in the nation on three separate occasions, as well as aiding the women to finish in the top 25 in GPA for six consecutive seasons.

“It’s been a tough transition for all of us. Most of us have had coach for many many years, and to not have him anymore, it’s obviously a really big change for us,” said UTC cross country junior Brennan Huber, Manchester, Tenn. “We’ve been able to fight through it and we’re still having a great season, regardless. So, hopefully we’ll continue on.”

Assistant coach Amanda Cotter was temporarily promoted upon Gautier’s departure. Cotter is a former runner for UTC.

UTC named Andy Meyer to take over for the head coach position last Wednesday concluding the interim period. Meyer was most recently the co-head coach of the cross country and track teams at Dalton State. He played a pivotal role in progressing both squads to their respective NAIA Championships in an impressive two years with the program. Meyer was also awarded the 2015 SSAC Coach of the year for both men’s and women’s cross country.

“We actually just got to meet him and he seemed like he’s going to be a really great fit for our team. We’re very excited and looking forward to how the season goes with him,” said Huber. “We all had a really good first impression,” Huber added.

Meyer and the running Mocs will look to build where Gautier left off and lead both teams to successful campaigns for many years to come.