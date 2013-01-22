Black Jacket Symphony rocks the Tivoli

Samantha Capps, Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Black Jacket Symphony is known for selecting an album to recreate and perform (while wearing black jackets of course).

This time, they have chosen to perform “Hotel California” by the Eagles at the Tivoli.

“We try to choose albums that made a difference or a landmark,” said founder J. Willoughby, “It was a huge selling album and captures a whole era.”

The album certainly captures the essence of the 70s. Hotel Californias was released in 1976 as the Eagles’ sixth and best selling album, with a total of 32 million copies sold.

The album features the singles “Hotel California,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and “New Kid in Town,” the latter of which won a grammy. The album itself also earned the band a Grammy for Record of the Year. The Black Jacket Symphony chose a perfect album to recreate because “Hotel California” certainly left a mark on the music scene of the 70s.

During the show, the band will play 2 sets, the first of which is a recreation of the album.

“We want it to be exactly like you heard it when listening to it on the record,” says Willoughby. “We don’t change a thing that’s on the record, if there’s a mistake on it we play that.” The second set will consist of the Eagles’ greatest hits. According to Willoughby, they can stretch this set a little more.

Founded in 2012, the Black Jacket Symphony hails from Birmingham, Ala.

“In 2009, I came up with the idea when I realized Abbey Road was still being talked about and still relevant,” explains Willoughby.

Abbey Road is an album that was released by The Beatles in 1969 and is one of over 50 albums the Black Jacket Symphony has recreated.

For every album recreation, new musicians are handpicked. “The guy that sings Pink Floyd won’t sing ACDC,” said Willoughby. In other words, It must be the right singer for the right album.

While the group has held auditions in the past, Willoughby said he is lucky enough to have been doing this for a while and know a lot of musicians that are right for the parts.

The Black Jacket Symphony puts a substantial amount of work into each album. “Mainly it’s going through the record first and finding out exactly what we need, then hiring the right people. There’s a lot of homework and pre-work,” said Willoughby.

The group will be performing at The Tivoli Theatre on September 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$30.