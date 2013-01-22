Crime Log 9/20 HLN

Compiled by Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Sept 7

16-007019 Around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to East Eighth Street after suspicious activity. The call received from police said that a man was riding in a car and touching himself inappropriately. The officers found him at 700 Campus Drive. The suspect cooperated with police and was free to leave.

Sept 8

16-007067 A theft occurred in Lot 36 around 6 p.m. after a man sitting in his car asked the victim to borrow his phone and when the victim allowed the man to use the phone, the suspect sped away with the property. The phone stolen was an iPhone 5 with a light blue Otter Box. The investigation is pending.

Sept 9

16-007075 At 1 a.m. Friday night, officers responded to a report of a loud party at Lockmiller apartments. Upon arrival, the officers witnessed marijuana in a pill container on the coffee table, several marijuana cigarettes, and a vape. Three male suspects admitted ownership to the different illegal items and were referred to Student Development.

16-007086 Police dispatch received a call about a set of keys found in the EMCS building. The keys had a pink and blue lanyard with three keys.

16-007105 Around 11 p.m., officers responded to a call about an intoxicated person passed out on a bench in Stophel’s courtyard. The student was unresponsive at first but after time regained consciousness and was assisted to his room. Once arriving at his room, there were two partially consumed bottles of liquor that the suspect stated were not his. The student was referred to Student Development.

Sept 10

16-007106 There was a theft in Lot 39 around midnight Saturday night. The victim parked his Jeep in the parking lot and returned to find his backpack stolen. In the bookbag was a MacBook Pro, a TI-84 calculator an I-clicker and a math textbook.

16-007130 An officer observed two female parties walking on McCallie avenue and a male carrying a box of beer. When the suspect saw the patrol car, he dropped the box of beer on the ground near the Salvation Army. The three parties were below the legal drinking level and are high school students. The beer was discarded and the parties were sent back to their off campus residents.

Sept 11

16-007135 While on patrol at Lockmiller apartments, an officer observed a silver grinder in the living room of a student as well as a plastic bag over the smoke detector. The suspect admitted to the ownership of the grinder and stated that there was a small amount of marijuana in it. The student was charged with simple possession, drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.

Sept 12

16-007912 Officers were called after a man was reported for suspicious activity on East Eighth Street. The suspect seemed intoxicated and was asking students for money. He did not have any identification and was charged with public intoxication and was transported to the Hamilton County Jail.