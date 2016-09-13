SGA Minutes 9/13 HLN

Discord broke out over proposed budget changes and the constitution in the SGA meeting on Sept. 13.

The SGA constitution breaks down what amount of the budget should be allocated to each committee by percentages, but due to either typo or miscalculation the totals add up to mathematically impossible 120%.

With that in mind, Treasurer Jay Nguyen made out this year’s committee budget based on past budgets and last year’s spending. The only proposed change was allocating $743 from the Campus Observation committee, which has previously spent significantly less than budgeted, to the student athletics committee, which typically approaches spending its entire budget.

According to the executive committee, there was no formal process for approving the budget laid out in the student government constitution. In previous years, the treasurer would present the budget and senators would have an opportunity to ask questions, but ultimately the decisions were left up to the executive committee.

Senator Ronald Elliott protested the senate’s inability to approve or reject changes to the committee budgets- the money they would be spending.

“In procedures [committee], we’ve talked about setting a clear definition of how to make a budget and then an amendment that allows senators to approve it or make changes,” said Parliamentarian Andrew Keil.

“We’re in the process of developing a process,” Vice President Mikayla Long summarized.

The most recent version of the constitution states, “the treasurer shall prepare the SGA annual general budget (e-budget) after consultation with the president, vice president, secretary and parliamentarian. The Senate shall approve this budget by a 2/3 vote.”

This sentence is the only insight into how to approve a budget offered by the constitution, and it is found in the executive position descriptions, not the budget plan.

Keil and the Procedures Committee plan to propose an amendment to the constitution that will lay out more clear guideline on the budget creation and approval process. This proposed plan will take out the percentage, so that the treasurer has more flexibility when allocating the committee budgets.

Chief of Staff Abby Kinnard, who was the treasurer last year, explained that the way student government receives funding changed a few years ago, leaving the constitution unclear and partially outdated. Kinnard said issues like these were bound to come up, but this team wants to fix it for students in the future.

During the general discussion, several SGA members criticized the efficiency of campus police. Several students told stories of times they or friends had tried to contact police to request an escort and were put on hold or told no.

Kinnard said she and other Resident Assistants had experience issues with being put on hold and a lack of communication between housing and security. She also said that the blue lights were not strategically placed or efficient.

President Kelsey Weaver said she understood the campus police have to prioritize incidents and allocate limited resources, but thought that they should never tell a student no. Weaver also pointed out that safety is something UTC advertises to parents and potential students.

“I think calling Ghostbusters would be me more effective than calling UTC police,” said Senator Blake Kitterman, who said than an inefficient police department can contribute to rape culture, which he sees as a problem on UTC’s campus.

Keil pointed out that recently an outsourced security officer was accused of making sexual comments to a student in Stagmaier apartments.

Senators discussed the possibility of a service similar to UTK’s Joyride program, a company that drives students around campus in golf cart type vehicles and operates off of tipping. The executive committee made plans to invite a leader from campus police to be a guest speaker in a future meeting.