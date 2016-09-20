State of the University speech emphasizes community HLN

By Carson Cook, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Chancellor Steven Angle delivered a State of the University address that emphasized community partnerships, diversity and achievement on Founders Day, Sept. 15.

On the same date in 1886, 130 years ago, Chattanooga University was founded. Throughout his speech, Angle discussed honoring traditions while moving forward in innovative ways to become a top regional university in the South.

After Angle’s speech, James L. “Bucky” Wolford, a former football player shared his fond memories of playing Chamberlain Field stadium, before cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Chamberlain field, a green space connecting Crossroads and Cardiac Hill to the library.

“Three years ago, when I began as Chancellor, our educational journey together focused on two principles with deep roots in this institution: achieving student success and building community relationships and connections,” said Angle.

Partnerships between the community and the university benefit students by providing unique opportunities to use the region as a laboratory, according to Angle. Examples included partnerships between the health science program and Erlanger Hospital, or between the School of Education and Hamilton County schools.

Angle also mentioned construction projects to promote connectivity like student housing on Vine Street in conjunction with Unum, an intramural sports complex by Engel stadium and improvements to Patton Parkway.

“We’re unique. We don’t want to be UT Knoxville. In many ways, we want to be even better because we can connect with our community in ways that Knoxville can’t.”

As students benefit from connectivity to Chattanooga, Angle acknowledged that the university also has a responsibility to the community, to teach students to be good citizens and to work on real world problems. Angle said curiosity, creativity and interdisciplinary study were key to student learning and why UTC is committed to liberal arts approach.

“By learning to ask questions and observe, to inquire and to listen and to respect the opinions of others, those are the lessons of diversity,” said Angle.

Angle referenced the strategic plan which states that diversity is a pathway to excellence. Students should learn how to listen to divergent points of view, and diversity of staff is the “lynchpin” of student learning, according to Angle.

“This is a welcoming campus. Let us all ensure that is how we are seen and how we’re known,” insisted Angle.

Angle cited events hosted by the multicultural center as one way of encouraging diversity and inclusivity on campus. Angle also highlighted new programs designed to help students, such as the Mocs One Center and the Decosimo Student Success Center in College of Business.

Within the State of the University speech, Angle recognized and thanked his wife, Dr. Dominique Belanger; Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke; the Chamberlain family; the University of Tennessee system President, Joe DiPietro; members of the UT Board of Trustees; former Chancellors and the UC Foundation board.

Angle also commended the recipients of the Blue Ribbon Award, which he called a new tradition to recognize outstanding staff. Angle also applauded Robert Fisher, UTC graduate, former SGA president and Rhodes Scholar.

“At the heart of everything we do are great men and women: faculty, staff, students, alumni, friends and partners. The people who are UTC are passionate, dedicated and visionaries who know our job will never be finished,” said Angle.

After his speech, Angle introduced Bucky Wolford. Wolford was a co-captain of the football team in the 1960s. He was inducted into the UTC Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. He currently serves as a member of the University of Chattanooga Foundation Board of Trustees.

Wolford shared some of his memories from his time as a student and athlete, such as when he met his wife. After a ribbon cutting officially re-opened Chamberlain field, guests were invited to enjoy cake and refreshments.