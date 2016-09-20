By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Student attendance rates have boosted despite concerns over last year’s numbers.

Last year’s State of the University speech raised concerns about the effects that the Tennessee Promise program would have on attendance rates. At the time, the rate of attendance was down 167 students and the outlook for this year was unclear.

The enrollment rates for this year have since recovered. The projected enrollment rate for the year was 11,300. The actual rate exceeded this by 1.3% and the number of students in attendance this fall is 11,533.

More specifically, there was a 4.5% in graduate student rates, and the freshman class grew by 11.5% with 2,080 students.

Over the last year, partnerships for dual admission with multiple community colleges and the growth for advertisement and promotion of a four year residential college experience has been used to combat the possible side effects of the Tennessee Promise, according to Chancellor Angle.

These efforts will not fully be determined as successful until next fall when the first students since the beginning of the program have completed their first two years and move on to a four year college like UTC.

While the attendance rates are changing, this does not mean extreme changes to the budget this fall.

Tyler Forrest, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Budget and Financial Services, states that while there is an increase to the attendance rates, it does not mean an effect to the budget at the moment.

“The budget is built on factors that are definite increases only, which includes tuition, fees and state appropriations,” said Forrest.

The enrollment increase funds are not historically allocated until the next budget to ensure the increase will hold.

“Although we haven’t allocated any enrollment growth funds at this point, our FY 2016-2017 budget increases primarily focused on…academic instruction and support, people, and critical support items, such as a technology refresh and intuitional scholarships,” shared Tyler.

In regards to tuition increases in the budget, this past year the rate increased by 2.2%, which is equal to our maintenance fee increase for in-state tuition. The rate for out of state tuition did not increase.

Chancellor Steven Angle states that we are in good shape for this year.

There are various plans to promote and grow the campus in the coming years. For more specific plans, visit www.utc.edu/startegicplan to gain more insight on the changes for the future.