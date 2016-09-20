By Caroline Lewis, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The College of Business invites students to join in on a scholastic carnival designed to introduce students to the opportunities provided by the college with Down with the Dean.

Down with the Dean is an event hosted by the College of Business, along with the many student organizations within the college, that will take place on the front lawn of Fletcher Hall on Sept. 29.

The event will feature games, giveaways and free food, a must for any university event hoping to attract college students. The stars of the show will be Dean Dooley and the dunk tank. Down with the Dean gives anyone the chance to dunk the Dean of the College of Business, which is sure to be an effective stress reliever.

While giveaways and dunk tanks are always nice, the real goal behind Down with the Dean is to show students of any discipline how much the University and College of Business has to offer.

“It really is an opportunity for students- and that’s any student… to come and get to know the College of Business and specifically, get to know our great student organizations,” said Katrina Craven, the director of marketing and communications for the College of Business.

Down with the Dean is an opportune event to reach outside of the classroom and learn about how easy it is to get involved.

Dillon Martin, a senior at UTC and an active participant in the Student Managed Investment Experience Fund (SMILE), the Trading and Investment Club (TIC) and the Financial Management Association (FMA), explained that this is his first year attending Down with the Dean, and believes it will be a great way to show students how engaged the faculty is.

“I think Down with the Dean is an opportunity for me to help students get acquainted with that idea,” said Martin, “and then hopefully I can lead by example and show them how nice it is to be close with your professors.”

Thirteen student organizations will be present at Down with the Dean such as the Economics Club and the American Marketing Association, along with students involved in the SMILE Fund.