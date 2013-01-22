By Kirsten Raper, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The University’s LGBT+ organization, Spectrum, encourages all students to join and get involved this semester by coming to meetings and participating in events.

Spectrum meetings are open to everyone and take place at 8 p.m. every Wednesday in the Ocoee Room of the University Center.

“Any person, queer identified or not, can come to Spectrum meetings, but students are allowed to interact with it more,” said Zdravka Boutchinska, Spectrum’s president.

The goal of the meetings, and the organization as a whole, is to provide people with a safe space to discuss LGBT+ issues in confidentiality.

“We actively work to make sure there is a space for people to openly talk about anything without fear of it leaving the room,” said Boutchinska.

According to Spectrum’s webpage on the University’s website, this safe space is created through the Safe Zone Program, which aims to foster a supportive environment for all LGBTQ+ identifiers and allies by providing education, resources, and advocacy regarding gender and sexual diversities.

In addition to the meetings, everyone can attend the various events that Spectrum organizes.

“We are partnering with Tennessee Valley Pride on Oct. 2 to fundraise for Chattanooga Cares and [where] volunteers have the opportunity to be entered in a drawing to win a Starbucks giftcard,” said Boutchinska.

Spectrum frequently collaborates with Chattanooga Cares, which is a local organization that works with people who have impacted by HIV, said Boutchinska.

On Oct. 11, Spectrum will be celebrating National Coming Out Day, with festivities that last all day long.

“Spectrum is the [organization] that initially started [National Coming Out Day] on this campus. We have been doing it every year, and this year we are partnering with CAB to make it even bigger and better. There will be different foundation booths set up, like Chattanooga Cares,” said Boutchinska.

People will also be allowed to share their own stories out loud and volunteers can read stories from anonymous sources from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. said Boutchinska.

While these are the events that have been officially confirmed, more will be announced as the semester continues.

Boutchinska said that attendance to both Spectrum’s meetings and events have increased within the last year, but more participation is always encouraged.

“Please come. There are always opportunities to have fun and win cool prizes,” said Boutchinska.

For more information about the organization and its upcoming events, students can visit Spectrum’s pages on Facebook or their OrgSync website.