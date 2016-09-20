Student Success Center in Fletcher opens to business students HLN

By Isabella Patta, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Joseph F. Decosimo Success Center opened in Fletcher Hall after 14 months of construction.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chancellor Steven Angle and Dr. Robert Dooley officially opened the Joseph F. Decosimo Success Center during a celebration event that evening.

The new success center will have six academic advisers, a career development office that provides students with interviews, job fairs, luncheons and connections to the business community. The lounge space is three times the size than it was before; there are team rooms available as well as a tutoring room. The cost of the new renovations totaled at $1.6 million.

Dr. Robert Dooley, dean of the College of Business, said “The academic advisers form strong relationships with our students and [together with] career services, [it] show[s] our commitment to students.”

Many of the donors were attending the ceremony on Wednesday evening. All donors are mentioned on glass boards in the hallway on the second floor next to the Success Center.

Chancellor Steven Angle said, “We have great ideas, but no money to make it reality [so] we appreciate the financial support.”

Sue Culpepper, director of the College of Business Student Success Center, shared multiple students’ success stories with attendees that showed how the College of Business and especially academic advisors have helped students move into the right direction and become successful after graduation.

The center was named after Chattanooga entrepreneur Joseph F. Decosimo, who has been involved with the University since 1952 when he was an adjunct professor. Two scholarships and one professorship are in his name. He has held the position of chair in the UC Foundation, chair in the Stadium Corporation, Chair at the Chancellor’s Roundtable and worked with (since you don’t mention the other positions with these organizations, it’s best to specify that it’s different with a different verb) other organizations.

For more about the Decosimo Student Success Center, visit www.utc.edu/college-business/student-success-center/index.php.