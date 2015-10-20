Healthy Mocs to educate students on importance of staying healthy HLN

By Jordan Renfroe, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The UTC Healthy Mocs Network is holding its seventh annual community Health Fair that will join together promotional vendors from Chattanooga, Knoxville and Nashville who are seeking to educate students on local health services on Oct. 6 in the Tennessee Room.

Companies such as Red Cross, the Chattanooga Allergy Clinic, Blue Cross Blue Shield and many more are enlightening students on discounts they offer, extending promotional items and helping students arrange appropriate appointments to benefit their wellness.

The UTC community Health Care is held as a part of health service’s mission to “deliver high quality health care” and educate students on services that are in the Chattanooga area.

Carol Oglesby, Assistant Director of Student Health services, says that the benefits of the community fair are “not only for students who are suffering from illness, but also for the promotion of wellness, prevention, and allowing students ways to reduce stress.”

The UTC Healthy Mocs center offer many more services to students, including a community meet and greet during welcome week, hydration stations at Mocs games and even update a Facebook page weekly with health information and tips.