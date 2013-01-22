SmART Auction & Benefit funds local initiatives

Addie Whitlow, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Southern Lit Alliance will be hosting their annual SmART Auction & Benefit this month. All proceeds help fund a variety of Southern Lit’s outreach programs in the Chattanooga area.

SmART Auction & Benefit is an annual art auction and social gathering that is hosted by Southern Lit Alliance. The auction benefits programs like the Turn the Page literacy initiative at the Bradley County Jail, the Revitalibrary at the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute, Writers in Classrooms at Hamilton County schools, and more.

“SmART is our only fundraiser of the year, and all of the proceeds go to support all of those outreach programs [I just talked about],” said Rhett Bentley, Programs Director for Southern Lit Alliance. “So it’s a really big deal for us, and it’s going to be a really fun party because we’re auctioning off close to 75 pieces of art.”

Southern Lit Alliance, which is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1952, works to provide literacy programming in and around the Chattanooga area. Some of their other programs include the Young Southern Student Writers contest, the MANIFEST Voices poetry workshop, the Theatre Express! program for elementary school students and more.

Bentley said that for this year’s SmART Auction & Benefit, there will be a lot of wonderful artwork to look forward to. Some of the notable artists whose work will be auctioned off include Annie Hanks Ceramic Studio, Anna Carl, Thomas Caleb Goggans, Kate Roebuck, Maggie Vandewalle and more.

“The art this year is really good; there’s not a piece I wouldn’t want to take home,” explained Bentley. “It’s mostly paintings, but we have a couple ceramic pieces, some sculptures, and then I think we’ve got some jewelry, too.”

In addition to the variety of artwork being held for auction at SmART, there will also be catering by Swiss Ham Company and drinks by Chattanooga Whiskey and Chattanooga Brewing Company. The drinks provided will primarily be beer and wine. Bentley also said that there will be live music performed by Courtney Reid, a blues artist in Chattanooga.

Tickets for SmART are $50 per person and include access to free music, food, and drinks; however, for $75, guests can purchase VIP tickets that include access to early entry and bidding and a whiskey lounge where local jazz musician Holden Bitner and his dad will be performing.

The SmART Auction and Benefit has been held annually for 15 years. Bentley said that one of the main reasons that SmART has been so successful over the years is because the artists love participating in their auction.

“I think you’ll find that in the Chattanooga arts community, everyone just loves collaboration,” Bentley explained. “We felt that this was a good opportunity to focus on stories as it pertains to visual art and to connect with a lot of artists and art organizations.”

In addition, Bentley said that the artists who participate in the auction receive excellent promotion from Southern Lit, and they promote Southern Lit and SmART very well in return.

“I think that the event was initiated mostly out of a sense of collaboration in the arts community,” said Bentley. “And it’s been sustained by the really wonderful symbiotic relationship that we have with the artists.”

Bentley said that SmART usually draws a large crowd; last year, there were about 200 people in attendance. The auction is held at The Venue Chattanooga, which is located at the foot of Lookout Mountain.

SmART Auction & Benefit will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22. Regular admission tickets are $50, and VIP tickets are $75. Tickets can be purchased online.

Bentley also said that Southern Lit Alliance is still looking for volunteers for the event because they can use all the help they can get. Volunteers receive free admission to SmART.

For more information, visit http://www.southernlitalliance.org/smart.