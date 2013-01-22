Canine disc tourney returns

Lauren Dunn, Chattanooga, Tenn. – If you have had a ruff week, it may be best to fetch your friends and head on over to the 2016 Hyperflite Skyhoundz Disc Championship in Coolidge Park.

Business partners Jeff Perry and Peter Bloeme expanded this sport worldwide after winning disc championships of their own, and ultimately, it came to Chattanooga.

Bloeme took the prize back in 1984, and a few years later, Perry won with his dog, and at that point, they realized they wanted to share competitive canine disc sports with the world.

They partnered up and started Hyperflite, a company selling flying discs designed specifically for dogs, and began Skyhoundz, the competition that spread the word.

They wrote books, toured the world with training clinics, and made training DVDs to help inspire others to get involved. All this hard work paid off in this year’s championship, which includes finalists from South America, Europe, and even China.

To participate, a number of qualifying competitions are held year round (qualifying competitions have already started for 2017!) where participants can compete for entry in one of the following events: DiscDogathon, Extreme Distance, or Skyhoundz Classic.

If you are among the top three of your event, you will receive an invitation to the championship round, and if for some reason you had to miss any of the year’s qualifying events, there is a “last chance” qualifier that is held on Tuesday and Wednesday (September 20 and 21) at the Camp Jordan Ultimate Field beginning at 10 a.m.

This last chance qualifier allows those who were sick, busy, or just simply could not attend a qualifying round the chance to compete in the championship. You must place in the top 6 of your event to move on to the championship round.

By attending this event as a finalist, you receive a free congratulatory dinner, a finalist plaque, and swag bags with assorted shirts and discs.

As a winner, you receive your name on a trophy with all the previous winners as well as a trophy of your own. “We never want to put money as a prize because it may attract the wrong people or create animosity between the dog and human if they lost,” said Bloeme. “To promote the sport is our goal.”

While the championship is currently running smoothly, the Skyhoundz crew hit a bump in the road a few years back.

Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, a drought caused cancellation of the championships one year which lead the event to search for a replacement location.

They were unable to use Coolidge Park at first, but after using the Lookouts Stadium for 3 or 4 years, they were able to gain support from Bob Doke, Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, and finally were able to acquire permission for dogs at Coolidge.

Skyhoundz is now on year three of its five-year contract with the park.

“There are great bars, restaurants, people, and they are very welcoming and supportive,” said Bloeme.

This event is free to the public and begins on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.